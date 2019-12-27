All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Maine 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

Friday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Stony Brook, Noon

Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Maine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Memphis 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 SMU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Houston 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Temple 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Tulane 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Memphis, 1:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at UConn, 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct George Mason 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Dayton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Richmond 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 VCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 La Salle 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 UMass 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 George Washington 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Longwood at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Marshall at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Middle Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at VCU, 5 p.m.

Richmond at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Boston College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909 Florida St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 NC State 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 North Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 6 6 .500 Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Duke, 11:30 a.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.

Niagara at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, Noon

Appalachian St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

Navy at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 0 0 .000 14 0 1.000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 NJIT 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at UConn, 1 p.m.

Liberty at LSU, 1:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Kansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 TCU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., Noon

SE Louisiana at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

Kansas at Stanford, 3 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct DePaul 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Butler 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Xavier 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Marquette 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

Saturday’s Games

American U. at Georgetown, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, 4 p.m.

Midland at Creighton, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Portland St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Montana 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at Weber St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Longwood at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Piedmont International at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

VMI at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Central Penn College at Radford, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Indiana 1 1 .500 11 1 .917 Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 1 .917 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Iowa 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Michigan 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Rutgers 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Illinois 1 1 .500 8 4 .667 Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Minnesota 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 7 .417 Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

Wisconsin at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m.

FIU at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., Noon

Bryant at Maryland, Noon

Cornell at Penn St., Noon

NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Florida, Noon

Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA, 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at Boise St., 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Pacific at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Maine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

