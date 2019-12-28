Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
BKC Glance

December 28, 2019 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Delaware 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Hofstra 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Coll. of Charleston 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Northeastern 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
William & Mary 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
James Madison 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Drexel 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Towson 0 1 .000 6 7 .462
UNC-Wilmington 0 1 .000 5 9 .357
Elon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 76, Drexel 65

Northeastern 61, Towson 45

Hofstra 82, James Madison 76

Delaware 82, UNC-Wilmington 68

Monday’s Games

Hofstra at Towson, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
FIU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UAB 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UTEP 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
FAU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Rice 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
North Texas 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Marshall 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

Saturday’s Games

UAB 82, Thomas (GA) 49

Minnesota 89, FIU 62

UTSA 99, Our Lady of the Lake 64

North Texas 102, Texas Wesleyan 64

Belmont 79, W. Kentucky 62

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Marshall at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rice, 3 p.m.

Rhode Island at Middle Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
N. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Youngstown St. 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Ill.-Chicago 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Oakland 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 5 8 .385
Green Bay 0 1 .000 5 9 .357
Cleveland St. 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
IUPUI 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Detroit 0 1 .000 2 11 .154

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 83, IUPUI 73

N. Kentucky 74, Milwaukee 64

Wright St. 90, Green Bay 84

Oakland 78, Detroit 69

Ill.-Chicago 71, Cleveland St. 66

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Penn 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Brown 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Columbia 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Princeton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cornell 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

Saturday’s Games

Duke 75, Brown 50

Columbia 69, Marist 54

Sunday’s Games

Cornell at Penn St., Noon

Lehigh at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Harvard at California, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Penn at Howard, 7 p.m.

Yale at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Harvard at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rider 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Siena 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Canisius 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Fairfield 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Iona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Marist 0 1 .000 1 9 .100

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 70, St. Peter’s 67

Columbia 69, Marist 54

Fairfield 66, Wagner 54

Syracuse 71, Niagara 57

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Siena, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon

Tuesday’s Games

Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kent St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Akron 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Buffalo 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Ohio 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Toledo 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Ball St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 97, Cent. Michigan 62

Bradley 78, Toledo 66

UNLV 64, E. Michigan 49

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at Ohio, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Concordia (MI) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Wilberforce at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

UMass at Akron, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
SC State 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Howard 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 13 .071

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 74, Loyola Marymount 71

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Stony Brook, Noon

NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington Adventist University at Delaware St., 6:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Penn at Howard, 7 p.m.

SC State at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Drake 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Bradley 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Evansville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

Saturday’s Games

Bradley 78, Toledo 66

Monday’s Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 8 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Evansville at Missouri St., 5 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Utah St. 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
New Mexico 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Nevada 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
UNLV 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Boise St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Air Force 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Colorado St. 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Wyoming 0 2 .000 5 9 .357
Fresno St. 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
San Jose St. 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 64, E. Michigan 49

Colorado St. 87, Doane 62

Utah St. 129, Eastern Oregon 61

Boise St. 103, CS Northridge 72

Wyoming 82, Nebraska Wesleyan 68

San Diego St. 73, Cal Poly 57

UC Riverside 60, Fresno St. 57

San Jose St. 83, Pepperdine 68

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 12 .000

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield 66, Wagner 54

Sunday’s Games

Bryant at Maryland, Noon

Connecticut College at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Murray St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 102, Alice Lloyd 46

East Carolina 82, E. Kentucky 74

Jacksonville St. 120, Carver 56

Belmont 79, W. Kentucky 62

Murray St. 81, Cumberland 46

Sunday’s Games

Lindenwood at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Austin Peay at Georgia, 7 p.m.

