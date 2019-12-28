All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Delaware 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Hofstra 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Coll. of Charleston 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538 Northeastern 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538 William & Mary 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 James Madison 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Drexel 0 1 .000 7 7 .500 Towson 0 1 .000 6 7 .462 UNC-Wilmington 0 1 .000 5 9 .357 Elon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 76, Drexel 65

Northeastern 61, Towson 45

Advertisement

Hofstra 82, James Madison 76

Delaware 82, UNC-Wilmington 68

Monday’s Games

Hofstra at Towson, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 FIU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UAB 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UTEP 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 FAU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Rice 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 North Texas 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 UTSA 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Marshall 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

UAB 82, Thomas (GA) 49

Minnesota 89, FIU 62

UTSA 99, Our Lady of the Lake 64

North Texas 102, Texas Wesleyan 64

Belmont 79, W. Kentucky 62

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Marshall at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rice, 3 p.m.

Rhode Island at Middle Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 N. Kentucky 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692 Youngstown St. 1 0 1.000 8 6 .571 Ill.-Chicago 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Oakland 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Milwaukee 0 1 .000 5 8 .385 Green Bay 0 1 .000 5 9 .357 Cleveland St. 0 1 .000 4 10 .286 IUPUI 0 1 .000 4 10 .286 Detroit 0 1 .000 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 83, IUPUI 73

N. Kentucky 74, Milwaukee 64

Wright St. 90, Green Bay 84

Oakland 78, Detroit 69

Ill.-Chicago 71, Cleveland St. 66

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Penn 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Brown 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Columbia 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Princeton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cornell 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Duke 75, Brown 50

Columbia 69, Marist 54

Sunday’s Games

Cornell at Penn St., Noon

Lehigh at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Harvard at California, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Penn at Howard, 7 p.m.

Yale at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Harvard at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Rider 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Siena 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Canisius 0 1 .000 5 6 .455 Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Fairfield 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Iona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Niagara 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Marist 0 1 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 70, St. Peter’s 67

Columbia 69, Marist 54

Fairfield 66, Wagner 54

Syracuse 71, Niagara 57

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Siena, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon

Tuesday’s Games

Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kent St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Akron 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Buffalo 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Ohio 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Toledo 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Ball St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 97, Cent. Michigan 62

Bradley 78, Toledo 66

UNLV 64, E. Michigan 49

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at Ohio, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Concordia (MI) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Wilberforce at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

UMass at Akron, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 SC State 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Howard 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 13 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 74, Loyola Marymount 71

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Stony Brook, Noon

NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington Adventist University at Delaware St., 6:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Penn at Howard, 7 p.m.

SC State at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Drake 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Bradley 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Evansville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradley 78, Toledo 66

Monday’s Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 8 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Evansville at Missouri St., 5 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 Utah St. 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867 New Mexico 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Nevada 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615 UNLV 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Boise St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Air Force 1 1 .500 6 7 .462 Colorado St. 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 Wyoming 0 2 .000 5 9 .357 Fresno St. 0 2 .000 4 9 .308 San Jose St. 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 64, E. Michigan 49

Colorado St. 87, Doane 62

Utah St. 129, Eastern Oregon 61

Boise St. 103, CS Northridge 72

Wyoming 82, Nebraska Wesleyan 68

San Diego St. 73, Cal Poly 57

UC Riverside 60, Fresno St. 57

San Jose St. 83, Pepperdine 68

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Wagner 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 12 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield 66, Wagner 54

Sunday’s Games

Bryant at Maryland, Noon

Connecticut College at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Murray St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 102, Alice Lloyd 46

East Carolina 82, E. Kentucky 74

Jacksonville St. 120, Carver 56

Belmont 79, W. Kentucky 62

Murray St. 81, Cumberland 46

Sunday’s Games

Lindenwood at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Austin Peay at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.