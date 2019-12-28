All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Delaware
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Hofstra
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Northeastern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|James Madison
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Drexel
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Saturday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston 76, Drexel 65
Northeastern 61, Towson 45
Hofstra 82, James Madison 76
Delaware 82, UNC-Wilmington 68
Monday’s Games
Hofstra at Towson, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Saturday’s Games
UAB 82, Thomas (GA) 49
Minnesota 89, FIU 62
UTSA 99, Our Lady of the Lake 64
North Texas 102, Texas Wesleyan 64
Belmont 79, W. Kentucky 62
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne vs. Marshall at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Rice, 3 p.m.
Rhode Island at Middle Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.
FAU at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|N. Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Youngstown St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Cleveland St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|IUPUI
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 83, IUPUI 73
N. Kentucky 74, Milwaukee 64
Wright St. 90, Green Bay 84
Oakland 78, Detroit 69
Ill.-Chicago 71, Cleveland St. 66
Monday’s Games
Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
Duke 75, Brown 50
Columbia 69, Marist 54
Sunday’s Games
Cornell at Penn St., Noon
Lehigh at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Harvard at California, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Penn at Howard, 7 p.m.
Yale at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Harvard at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
Hampton 70, St. Peter’s 67
Columbia 69, Marist 54
Fairfield 66, Wagner 54
Syracuse 71, Niagara 57
Sunday’s Games
Iona at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at Siena, 2 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon
Tuesday’s Games
Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Purdue 97, Cent. Michigan 62
Bradley 78, Toledo 66
UNLV 64, E. Michigan 49
Sunday’s Games
Campbell at Ohio, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Concordia (MI) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Wilberforce at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
UMass at Akron, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. 74, Loyola Marymount 71
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Stony Brook, Noon
NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington Adventist University at Delaware St., 6:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Penn at Howard, 7 p.m.
SC State at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Saturday’s Games
Bradley 78, Toledo 66
Monday’s Games
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Evansville at Missouri St., 5 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UNLV
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Colorado St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Fresno St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV 64, E. Michigan 49
Colorado St. 87, Doane 62
Utah St. 129, Eastern Oregon 61
Boise St. 103, CS Northridge 72
Wyoming 82, Nebraska Wesleyan 68
San Diego St. 73, Cal Poly 57
UC Riverside 60, Fresno St. 57
San Jose St. 83, Pepperdine 68
Sunday’s Games
UC Davis at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Fairfield 66, Wagner 54
Sunday’s Games
Bryant at Maryland, Noon
Connecticut College at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. 102, Alice Lloyd 46
East Carolina 82, E. Kentucky 74
Jacksonville St. 120, Carver 56
Belmont 79, W. Kentucky 62
Murray St. 81, Cumberland 46
Sunday’s Games
Lindenwood at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Austin Peay at Georgia, 7 p.m.
