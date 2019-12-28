All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Colorado 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oregon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Washington 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 UCLA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 California 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. 98, Texas Southern 81

Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UCLA 74

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Stanford, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Harvard at California, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Colgate 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Navy 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Army 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Boston U. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 American U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 80, American U. 60

La Salle 71, Bucknell 59

Sunday’s Games

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Siena, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Navy at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at VCU, 5 p.m.

Boston U. at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Kentucky 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Georgia 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Florida 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 LSU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Missouri 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Alabama 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 102, Long Beach St. 63

Wisconsin 68, Tennessee 48

Kentucky 78, Louisville 70, OT

Sunday’s Games

Liberty at LSU, 1:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stetson at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Wofford 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 Mercer 0 1 .000 6 8 .429 Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 108, Piedmont 47

Mercer 104, Milligan 53

UNC-Greensboro 106, William Peace 34

Sunday’s Games

Cumberland at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 2 p.m.

VMI at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 10 .231 Lamar 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Nicholls 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Northwestern St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 New Orleans 0 2 .000 4 8 .333 Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 4 8 .333 SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 8 .273 Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 9 .250 Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 10 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 97, New Orleans 55

Marquette 106, Cent. Arkansas 54

Stephen F. Austin 94, Paul Quinn College 62

Sunday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rice, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Prairie View 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 10 .091 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083 MVSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. 98, Texas Southern 81

Sunday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, Noon

Alabama St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jackson St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 5:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Dakota 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Dakota 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Denver 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

BYU 79, Oral Roberts 73

Sunday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 5:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Appalachian St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Georgia St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Georgia Southern 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 UALR 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Troy 1 1 .500 5 8 .385 South Alabama 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Texas State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 .000 5 7 .417 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36

South Alabama 76, Mobile 47

Arkansas St. 84, Freed-Hardeman 73

Sunday’s Games

Appalachian St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Middle Georgia State at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 0 0 .000 13 1 .929 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 13 2 .867 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 12 2 .857 San Francisco 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 Pacific 0 0 .000 12 4 .750 BYU 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Portland 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 San Diego 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Seattle 58

BYU 79, Oral Roberts 73

San Jose St. 83, Pepperdine 68

Morgan St. 74, Loyola Marymount 71

UC Irvine 69, Pacific 56

Sunday’s Games

Whittier at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Harvard at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 UMKC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Seattle 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley 80, University of Antelope Valley 65

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Seattle 58

California Baptist 92, Ottawa 75

Sunday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

