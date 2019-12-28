Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
BKC Glance

December 28, 2019 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Colorado 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oregon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Washington 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
California 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. 98, Texas Southern 81

Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UCLA 74

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Stanford, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Harvard at California, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Colgate 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Navy 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Army 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Boston U. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
American U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 80, American U. 60

La Salle 71, Bucknell 59

Sunday’s Games

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Siena, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Navy at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at VCU, 5 p.m.

Boston U. at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Kentucky 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Georgia 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Florida 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
LSU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Missouri 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Alabama 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 102, Long Beach St. 63

Wisconsin 68, Tennessee 48

Kentucky 78, Louisville 70, OT

Sunday’s Games

Liberty at LSU, 1:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stetson at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Wofford 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Mercer 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 108, Piedmont 47

Mercer 104, Milligan 53

UNC-Greensboro 106, William Peace 34

Sunday’s Games

Cumberland at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 2 p.m.

VMI at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Lamar 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Nicholls 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Northwestern St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
New Orleans 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 10 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 97, New Orleans 55

Marquette 106, Cent. Arkansas 54

Stephen F. Austin 94, Paul Quinn College 62

Sunday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rice, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Prairie View 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 10 .091
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
MVSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. 98, Texas Southern 81

Sunday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, Noon

Alabama St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jackson St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 5:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
North Dakota 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Denver 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

BYU 79, Oral Roberts 73

Sunday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 5:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Appalachian St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Georgia St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Georgia Southern 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
UALR 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Troy 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
South Alabama 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Texas State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 .000 5 7 .417
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36

South Alabama 76, Mobile 47

Arkansas St. 84, Freed-Hardeman 73

Sunday’s Games

Appalachian St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Middle Georgia State at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 13 1 .929
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 13 2 .867
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 12 2 .857
San Francisco 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Pacific 0 0 .000 12 4 .750
BYU 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Portland 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
San Diego 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Seattle 58

BYU 79, Oral Roberts 73

San Jose St. 83, Pepperdine 68

Morgan St. 74, Loyola Marymount 71

UC Irvine 69, Pacific 56

Sunday’s Games

Whittier at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Harvard at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
UMKC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Valley 80, University of Antelope Valley 65

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Seattle 58

California Baptist 92, Ottawa 75

Sunday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

