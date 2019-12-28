All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. 98, Texas Southern 81
Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UCLA 74
Sunday’s Games
Iona at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Stanford, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Harvard at California, 6 p.m.
North Dakota at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 80, American U. 60
La Salle 71, Bucknell 59
Sunday’s Games
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at Siena, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Navy at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at VCU, 5 p.m.
Boston U. at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida 102, Long Beach St. 63
Wisconsin 68, Tennessee 48
Kentucky 78, Louisville 70, OT
Sunday’s Games
Liberty at LSU, 1:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Stetson at South Carolina, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina 108, Piedmont 47
Mercer 104, Milligan 53
UNC-Greensboro 106, William Peace 34
Sunday’s Games
Cumberland at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 2 p.m.
VMI at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Lamar
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Northwestern St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 97, New Orleans 55
Marquette 106, Cent. Arkansas 54
Stephen F. Austin 94, Paul Quinn College 62
Sunday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Rice, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. 98, Texas Southern 81
Sunday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, Noon
Alabama St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Jackson St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 5:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
BYU 79, Oral Roberts 73
Sunday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at Denver, 5:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30 p.m.
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Appalachian St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UALR
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Saturday’s Games
Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36
South Alabama 76, Mobile 47
Arkansas St. 84, Freed-Hardeman 73
Sunday’s Games
Appalachian St. at NC State, 4 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Middle Georgia State at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Saturday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Seattle 58
BYU 79, Oral Roberts 73
San Jose St. 83, Pepperdine 68
Morgan St. 74, Loyola Marymount 71
UC Irvine 69, Pacific 56
Sunday’s Games
Whittier at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Harvard at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Valley 80, University of Antelope Valley 65
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84, Seattle 58
California Baptist 92, Ottawa 75
Sunday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.
