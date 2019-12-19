Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

December 19, 2019 10:06 am
 
6 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Colorado 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Oregon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Utah 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Washington St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
California 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 83, Prairie View 64

Washington St. 87, Florida A&M 73

Saturday’s Games

UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

Stanford vs. San Diego at San Francisco, C.A., 3 p.m.

California vs. Boston College at San Francisco, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Dayton vs. Colorado at Chicago, I.L., 6:30 p.m.

San Diego St. vs. Utah at Los Angeles, C.A., 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

St. John’s vs. Arizona at San Francisco, C.A., 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ball St. vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Colgate 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Navy 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Army 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
American U. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette 96, Widener 56

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Navy, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Army at Wagner, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Siena, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, Noon

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.

Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Florida 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
LSU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Mississippi 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Georgia 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
South Carolina 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Missouri 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 79, NC State 73

Friday’s Games

SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Missouri vs. Illinois at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi at Jackson, M.S., 2 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Florida at Sunrise, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Belmont vs. Alabama at Huntsville, A.L., 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, N.V., 5:15 p.m.

Lehigh at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Furman 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Chattanooga 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Wofford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Samford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Mercer 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
VMI 0 1 .000 5 7 .417

___

Thursday’s Games

Duke 86, Wofford 57

The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, 3OT

Friday’s Games

Furman at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Georgetown, Noon

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

FAU at Mercer, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Sam Houston St. 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Lamar 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Nicholls 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Abilene Christian 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 1.000 2 9 .182
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
New Orleans 0 1 .000 4 6 .400
Texas A&M-CC 0 1 .000 4 7 .364
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 7 .300
Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Northwestern St. 0 1 .000 2 7 .222
Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Cent. Arkansas, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi at Jackson, M.S., 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 4 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Prairie View 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 9 .100
MVSU 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 83, Prairie View 64

Jackson St. 73, Portland 63

Friday’s Games

Ecclesia at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.

UAB vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., Noon

Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
North Dakota 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Denver 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois 91, Holy Family College 64

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.

Wyoming at Denver, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas St. 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Georgia St. 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Appalachian St. 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Georgia Southern 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636
UALR 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Troy 1 0 1.000 5 7 .417
Coastal Carolina 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Texas State 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
South Alabama 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 .000 5 6 .455
Louisiana-Monroe 0 1 .000 4 5 .444
Texas-Arlington 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern 67, Texas State 64

Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77

Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59

UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72

Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71

Saturday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

Texas State at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Pacific 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
San Francisco 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
BYU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Portland 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66

Jackson St. 73, Portland 63

Friday’s Games

MVSU at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford vs. San Diego at San Francisco, C.A., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Nevada at San Francisco, C.A., 12:30 a.m.

Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Seattle 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60

CS Bakersfield 74, Montana St. 72

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Florida A&M at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

