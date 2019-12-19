All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 83, Prairie View 64
Washington St. 87, Florida A&M 73
Saturday’s Games
UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.
Stanford vs. San Diego at San Francisco, C.A., 3 p.m.
California vs. Boston College at San Francisco, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Dayton vs. Colorado at Chicago, I.L., 6:30 p.m.
San Diego St. vs. Utah at Los Angeles, C.A., 6:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
LSU at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
St. John’s vs. Arizona at San Francisco, C.A., 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Ball St. vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette 96, Widener 56
Friday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Navy, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
Army at Wagner, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Siena, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Columbia at Colgate, Noon
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.
Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Thursday’s Games
Auburn 79, NC State 73
Friday’s Games
SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Missouri vs. Illinois at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi at Jackson, M.S., 2 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Florida at Sunrise, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Belmont vs. Alabama at Huntsville, A.L., 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, N.V., 5:15 p.m.
Lehigh at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
LSU at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Thursday’s Games
Duke 86, Wofford 57
The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, 3OT
Friday’s Games
Furman at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Georgetown, Noon
Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
N. Kentucky at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
FAU at Mercer, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Lamar
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|9
|.182
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC at Cent. Arkansas, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi at Jackson, M.S., 2 p.m.
New Orleans at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 4 p.m.
Lamar at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 83, Prairie View 64
Jackson St. 73, Portland 63
Friday’s Games
Ecclesia at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.
UAB vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Austin Peay vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., Noon
Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Thursday’s Games
W. Illinois 91, Holy Family College 64
Friday’s Games
N. Colorado vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Montana at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.
Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.
Wyoming at Denver, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Georgia St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UALR
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Troy
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia Southern 67, Texas State 64
Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77
Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59
UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72
Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71
Saturday’s Games
Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
Texas State at Georgia St., 1 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Thursday’s Games
Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66
Jackson St. 73, Portland 63
Friday’s Games
MVSU at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Stanford vs. San Diego at San Francisco, C.A., 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Nevada at San Francisco, C.A., 12:30 a.m.
Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60
CS Bakersfield 74, Montana St. 72
Saturday’s Games
Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Florida A&M at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.
UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
