All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Colorado 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Oregon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Utah 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Washington St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 California 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 83, Prairie View 64

Washington St. 87, Florida A&M 73

Saturday’s Games

UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

Stanford vs. San Diego at San Francisco, C.A., 3 p.m.

California vs. Boston College at San Francisco, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Dayton vs. Colorado at Chicago, I.L., 6:30 p.m.

San Diego St. vs. Utah at Los Angeles, C.A., 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

St. John’s vs. Arizona at San Francisco, C.A., 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ball St. vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Colgate 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Navy 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Army 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 American U. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette 96, Widener 56

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Navy, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Army at Wagner, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Siena, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, Noon

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.

Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Florida 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 LSU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Mississippi 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Georgia 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 South Carolina 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Missouri 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

___

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 79, NC State 73

Friday’s Games

SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Missouri vs. Illinois at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi at Jackson, M.S., 2 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Florida at Sunrise, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Belmont vs. Alabama at Huntsville, A.L., 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, N.V., 5:15 p.m.

Arkansas at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833 UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750 W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Furman 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Chattanooga 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Wofford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 5 .545 Samford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Mercer 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 VMI 0 1 .000 5 7 .417

___

Thursday’s Games

Duke 86, Wofford 57

The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, 3OT

Friday’s Games

Furman at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Georgetown, Noon

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

FAU at Mercer, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Sam Houston St. 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636 Lamar 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Nicholls 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Abilene Christian 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Cent. Arkansas 1 0 1.000 2 9 .182 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 New Orleans 0 1 .000 4 6 .400 Texas A&M-CC 0 1 .000 4 7 .364 SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 7 .300 Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 8 .273 Northwestern St. 0 1 .000 2 7 .222 Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Cent. Arkansas, 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 4 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Prairie View 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 MVSU 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Ecclesia at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.

UAB vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., Noon

Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Dakota 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 North Dakota 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Denver 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois 91, Holy Family College 64

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.

Wyoming at Denver, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas St. 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Georgia St. 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Appalachian St. 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636 Georgia Southern 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636 UALR 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Troy 1 0 1.000 5 7 .417 Coastal Carolina 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Texas State 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 South Alabama 0 1 .000 6 5 .545 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 .000 5 6 .455 Louisiana-Monroe 0 1 .000 4 5 .444 Texas-Arlington 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern 67, Texas State 64

Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77

Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59

UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72

Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71

Saturday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

Texas State at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Pacific 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 San Francisco 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 BYU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Portland 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 San Diego 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66

Jackson St. 73, Portland 63

Friday’s Games

MVSU at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford vs. San Diego at San Francisco, C.A., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Nevada at San Francisco, C.A., 12:30 a.m.

Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Seattle 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 UMKC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60

CS Bakersfield 74, Montana St. 72

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Florida A&M at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

