All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Stony Brook, Noon
Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Michigan, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Maine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Penn State York at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon
George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 97, New Orleans 55
East Carolina 82, E. Kentucky 74
Sunday’s Games
NJIT at UConn, 1 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
FAU at South Florida, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tulane at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Temple at UCF, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
La Salle 71, Bucknell 59
George Washington 78, Longwood 65
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne vs. Marshall at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Middle Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at VCU, 5 p.m.
Richmond at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
UMass at Akron, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Boston College
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Clemson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Duke 75, Brown 50
Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71
Kentucky 78, Louisville 70, OT
Syracuse 71, Niagara 57
Sunday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, Noon
Appalachian St. at NC State, 4 p.m.
Navy at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon
Yale at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon
Miami at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71
Sunday’s Games
NJIT at UConn, 1 p.m.
Liberty at LSU, 1:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Stetson at South Carolina, 3 p.m.
North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.
SC State at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Sunday’s Games
West Virginia vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., Noon
SE Louisiana at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.
Kansas at Stanford, 3 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Jackson St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.
George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 80, American U. 60
Marquette 106, Cent. Arkansas 54
Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36
Creighton 91, Midland 54
Monday’s Games
Xavier at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Georgetown at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Portland St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Montana
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Idaho St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Washington 79, Weber St. 77
Portland St. 69, N. Colorado 65
Montana St. 66, Sacramento St. 51
Idaho St. 62, Idaho 60
Montana 79, N. Arizona 72
Monday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Hampton 70, St. Peter’s 67
George Washington 78, Longwood 65
Charleston Southern 108, Piedmont International 52
Sunday’s Games
Campbell at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.
VMI at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
Central Penn College at Radford, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Saturday’s Games
Purdue 97, Cent. Michigan 62
Wisconsin 68, Tennessee 48
Minnesota 89, FIU 62
Sunday’s Games
West Virginia vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., Noon
Bryant at Maryland, Noon
Cornell at Penn St., Noon
NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Michigan, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Caldwell at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida 102, Long Beach St. 63
Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UCLA 74
Boise St. 103, CS Northridge 72
San Diego St. 73, Cal Poly 57
UC Riverside 60, Fresno St. 57
UC Irvine 69, Pacific 56
Sunday’s Games
UC Davis at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Maine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.
UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.