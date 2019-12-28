Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

December 28, 2019 10:06 am
 
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Maine 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Stony Brook, Noon

Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Mass.-Lowell at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Maine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Penn State York at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon

George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
SMU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Houston 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Temple 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Tulane 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 97, New Orleans 55

East Carolina 82, E. Kentucky 74

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at UConn, 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tulane at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Temple at UCF, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
George Mason 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Dayton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Richmond 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
La Salle 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
VCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
George Washington 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle 71, Bucknell 59

George Washington 78, Longwood 65

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Marshall at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Middle Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at VCU, 5 p.m.

Richmond at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UMass at Akron, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Boston College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Florida St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
NC State 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Syracuse 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
North Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Duke 75, Brown 50

Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71

Kentucky 78, Louisville 70, OT

Syracuse 71, Niagara 57

Sunday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, Noon

Appalachian St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

Navy at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon

Yale at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon

Miami at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 14 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at UConn, 1 p.m.

Liberty at LSU, 1:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stetson at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.

SC State at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
TCU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., Noon

SE Louisiana at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

Kansas at Stanford, 3 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jackson St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.

George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
DePaul 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Creighton 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Xavier 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 80, American U. 60

Marquette 106, Cent. Arkansas 54

Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36

Creighton 91, Midland 54

Monday’s Games

Xavier at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Montana St. 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Portland St. 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Montana 1 0 1.000 5 7 .417
Idaho St. 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
N. Colorado 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Idaho 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Weber St. 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 79, Weber St. 77

Portland St. 69, N. Colorado 65

Montana St. 66, Sacramento St. 51

Idaho St. 62, Idaho 60

Montana 79, N. Arizona 72

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 70, St. Peter’s 67

George Washington 78, Longwood 65

Charleston Southern 108, Piedmont International 52

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

VMI at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Central Penn College at Radford, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Indiana 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Iowa 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Michigan 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Rutgers 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Illinois 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Minnesota 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 97, Cent. Michigan 62

Wisconsin 68, Tennessee 48

Minnesota 89, FIU 62

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., Noon

Bryant at Maryland, Noon

Cornell at Penn St., Noon

NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Caldwell at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 102, Long Beach St. 63

Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UCLA 74

Boise St. 103, CS Northridge 72

San Diego St. 73, Cal Poly 57

UC Riverside 60, Fresno St. 57

UC Irvine 69, Pacific 56

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Maine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.

UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama