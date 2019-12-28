All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Maine 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Stony Brook, Noon

Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Mass.-Lowell at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Maine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Penn State York at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon

George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Memphis 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 SMU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Houston 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Temple 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Tulane 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 97, New Orleans 55

East Carolina 82, E. Kentucky 74

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at UConn, 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tulane at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Temple at UCF, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct George Mason 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Dayton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Richmond 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 La Salle 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 VCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 George Washington 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle 71, Bucknell 59

George Washington 78, Longwood 65

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Marshall at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Middle Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at VCU, 5 p.m.

Richmond at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UMass at Akron, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Boston College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Florida St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 NC State 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Syracuse 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 North Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 6 6 .500 Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Duke 75, Brown 50

Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71

Kentucky 78, Louisville 70, OT

Syracuse 71, Niagara 57

Sunday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, Noon

Appalachian St. at NC State, 4 p.m.

Navy at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon

Yale at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon

Miami at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 0 0 .000 14 0 1.000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 NJIT 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at UConn, 1 p.m.

Liberty at LSU, 1:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stetson at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.

SC State at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Kansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 TCU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., Noon

SE Louisiana at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

Kansas at Stanford, 3 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jackson St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.

George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Butler 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 DePaul 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Creighton 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Xavier 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 80, American U. 60

Marquette 106, Cent. Arkansas 54

Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36

Creighton 91, Midland 54

Monday’s Games

Xavier at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Montana St. 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Portland St. 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538 Montana 1 0 1.000 5 7 .417 Idaho St. 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400 Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 7 3 .700 S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 N. Arizona 0 1 .000 6 4 .600 N. Colorado 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Idaho 0 1 .000 4 8 .333 Weber St. 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 79, Weber St. 77

Portland St. 69, N. Colorado 65

Montana St. 66, Sacramento St. 51

Idaho St. 62, Idaho 60

Montana 79, N. Arizona 72

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Hampton 70, St. Peter’s 67

George Washington 78, Longwood 65

Charleston Southern 108, Piedmont International 52

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

VMI at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Central Penn College at Radford, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Indiana 1 1 .500 11 1 .917 Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 1 .917 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Iowa 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Michigan 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Rutgers 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Illinois 1 1 .500 8 4 .667 Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Minnesota 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 7 .417 Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue 97, Cent. Michigan 62

Wisconsin 68, Tennessee 48

Minnesota 89, FIU 62

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Ohio St. at Cleveland, O.H., Noon

Bryant at Maryland, Noon

Cornell at Penn St., Noon

NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Caldwell at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 102, Long Beach St. 63

Cal St.-Fullerton 77, UCLA 74

Boise St. 103, CS Northridge 72

San Diego St. 73, Cal Poly 57

UC Riverside 60, Fresno St. 57

UC Irvine 69, Pacific 56

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Maine at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.

UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.