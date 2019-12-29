Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
BKC Glance

December 29, 2019 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Oregon 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Stanford 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Washington 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Washington St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
California 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 99, Iona 54

Kansas 72, Stanford 56

Oregon 98, Alabama St. 59

Harvard 71, California 63

Oregon St. 83, North Dakota 66

Washington St. 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

Southern Cal 71, Florida Gulf Coast 58

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Lafayette 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Colgate 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Navy 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Boston U. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Army 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
American U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Sunday’s Games

Lafayette 67, Sacred Heart 66

Siena 74, Holy Cross 62

Princeton 71, Lehigh 62

Virginia 65, Navy 56

VCU 85, Loyola (Md.) 51

Boston U. 69, Merrimack 67

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Kentucky 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Mississippi 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Georgia 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Florida 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
LSU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Missouri 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Alabama 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

LSU 74, Liberty 57

Auburn 86, Lipscomb 59

Mississippi 80, Tennessee Tech 63

Arkansas 71, Indiana 64

Alabama 90, Richmond 78

Monday’s Games

Stetson at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Chattanooga 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Wofford 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Mercer 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
VMI 0 1 .000 5 9 .357

___

Sunday’s Games

Chattanooga 72, Cumberland 42

ETSU 117, Mars Hill 48

SC-Upstate 91, VMI 82

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Lamar 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Nicholls 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Northwestern St. 1 1 .500 4 7 .364
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
New Orleans 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 10 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Nebraska 73, Texas A&M-CC 52

Oklahoma St. 82, SE Louisiana 31

Sam Houston St. 75, Rice 61

Wichita St. 84, Abilene Christian 66

Northwestern St. 101, Champion Christian College 61

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Prairie View 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077
MVSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame 82, Alabama A&M 56

Oregon 98, Alabama St. 59

Santa Clara 92, Alcorn St. 57

Washington St. 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50

Monday’s Games

Jackson St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 5:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Nebraska-Omaha 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
W. Illinois 1 0 1.000 4 7 .364
South Dakota 0 1 .000 9 6 .600
S. Dakota St. 0 1 .000 9 7 .563
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
North Dakota 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Denver 0 1 .000 4 11 .267

___

Sunday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 66, Denver 55

Nebraska-Omaha 81, S. Dakota St. 78

W. Illinois 82, South Dakota 75

Oregon St. 83, North Dakota 66

Wednesday’s Games

South Dakota at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Georgia St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Appalachian St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Georgia Southern 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
UALR 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Troy 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
South Alabama 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Texas State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 .000 5 8 .385
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

NC State 72, Appalachian St. 60

UC Santa Barbara 85, Louisiana-Lafayette 77

Monday’s Games

Middle Georgia State at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 13 1 .929
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 13 2 .867
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 13 2 .867
San Francisco 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Pacific 0 0 .000 12 4 .750
BYU 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Portland 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
San Diego 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 93, Whittier 67

Santa Clara 92, Alcorn St. 57

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Harvard at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
UMKC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Texas Tech 73, CS Bakersfield 58

New Mexico St. 104, Northern New Mexico 30

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

