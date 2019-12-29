All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Sunday’s Games
Colorado 99, Iona 54
Kansas 72, Stanford 56
Oregon 98, Alabama St. 59
Harvard 71, California 63
Oregon St. 83, North Dakota 66
Washington St. 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50
Southern Cal 71, Florida Gulf Coast 58
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Sunday’s Games
Lafayette 67, Sacred Heart 66
Siena 74, Holy Cross 62
Princeton 71, Lehigh 62
Virginia 65, Navy 56
VCU 85, Loyola (Md.) 51
Boston U. 69, Merrimack 67
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
LSU 74, Liberty 57
Auburn 86, Lipscomb 59
Mississippi 80, Tennessee Tech 63
Arkansas 71, Indiana 64
Alabama 90, Richmond 78
Monday’s Games
Stetson at South Carolina, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Sunday’s Games
Chattanooga 72, Cumberland 42
ETSU 117, Mars Hill 48
SC-Upstate 91, VMI 82
Wednesday’s Games
Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Lamar
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Northwestern St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Nebraska 73, Texas A&M-CC 52
Oklahoma St. 82, SE Louisiana 31
Sam Houston St. 75, Rice 61
Wichita St. 84, Abilene Christian 66
Northwestern St. 101, Champion Christian College 61
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame 82, Alabama A&M 56
Oregon 98, Alabama St. 59
Santa Clara 92, Alcorn St. 57
Washington St. 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50
Monday’s Games
Jackson St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Huston-Tillotson at Prairie View, 5:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Sunday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 66, Denver 55
Nebraska-Omaha 81, S. Dakota St. 78
W. Illinois 82, South Dakota 75
Oregon St. 83, North Dakota 66
Wednesday’s Games
South Dakota at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Georgia St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Appalachian St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UALR
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Sunday’s Games
NC State 72, Appalachian St. 60
UC Santa Barbara 85, Louisiana-Lafayette 77
Monday’s Games
Middle Georgia State at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|2
|.867
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Sunday’s Games
San Diego 93, Whittier 67
Santa Clara 92, Alcorn St. 57
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Harvard at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Sunday’s Games
Texas Tech 73, CS Bakersfield 58
New Mexico St. 104, Northern New Mexico 30
Monday’s Games
Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.
