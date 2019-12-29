Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

December 29, 2019 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Hartford 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook 81, Norfolk St. 65

Binghamton 98, Hartwick 45

Advertisement

Michigan 86, Mass.-Lowell 60

Hartford 67, Northwestern 66

Hawaii 91, Maine 51

Monday’s Games

Penn State York at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon

George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
SMU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Houston 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Temple 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Tulane 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
South Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Sunday’s Games

UConn 69, NJIT 47

Wichita St. 84, Abilene Christian 66

South Florida 60, FAU 58

Kansas St. 69, Tulsa 67

Monday’s Games

Tulane at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Temple at UCF, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 5 p.m.

UConn at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
George Mason 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Dayton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Richmond 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
VCU 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
La Salle 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
George Washington 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Marshall 83, Duquesne 61

Rhode Island 89, Middle Tennessee 62

VCU 85, Loyola (Md.) 51

Alabama 90, Richmond 78

Saint Louis 77, Bethune-Cookman 67

Monday’s Games

UMass at Akron, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Virginia 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Boston College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Florida St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
NC State 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Syracuse 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
North Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 9 4 .692
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame 82, Alabama A&M 56

NC State 72, Appalachian St. 60

Virginia 65, Navy 56

Virginia Tech 92, Md.-Eastern Shore 37

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon

Yale at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon

Miami at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 14 1 .933
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 12 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Sunday’s Games

UConn 69, NJIT 47

LSU 74, Liberty 57

Auburn 86, Lipscomb 59

Iowa 93, Kennesaw St. 51

Southern Cal 71, Florida Gulf Coast 58

Monday’s Games

Stetson at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.

SC State at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
TCU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 67, Ohio St. 59

Oklahoma St. 82, SE Louisiana 31

Kansas 72, Stanford 56

Texas Tech 73, CS Bakersfield 58

Kansas St. 69, Tulsa 67

Monday’s Games

Jackson St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.

George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Butler 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
DePaul 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Creighton 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Xavier 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Monday’s Games

Xavier at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Montana St. 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Portland St. 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Montana 1 0 1.000 5 7 .417
Idaho St. 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400
Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
N. Arizona 0 1 .000 6 4 .600
N. Colorado 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
Idaho 0 1 .000 4 8 .333
Weber St. 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Radford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Campbell 63, Ohio 55

Presbyterian 81, Kentucky Christian 56

SC-Upstate 91, VMI 82

Radford 90, Central Penn College 45

Monday’s Games

High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Indiana 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Maryland 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Penn St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Iowa 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Michigan 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Rutgers 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Illinois 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Minnesota 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Nebraska 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 7 .417

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 67, Ohio St. 59

Maryland 84, Bryant 70

Penn St. 90, Cornell 59

Illinois 95, NC A&T 64

Michigan 86, Mass.-Lowell 60

Nebraska 73, Texas A&M-CC 52

Iowa 93, Kennesaw St. 51

Hartford 67, Northwestern 66

Arkansas 71, Indiana 64

Michigan St. 95, W. Michigan 62

Monday’s Games

Caldwell at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico 74, UC Davis 69

UC Santa Barbara 85, Louisiana-Lafayette 77

Hawaii 91, Maine 51

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.

UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation