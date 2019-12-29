All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Sunday’s Games
Stony Brook 81, Norfolk St. 65
Binghamton 98, Hartwick 45
Michigan 86, Mass.-Lowell 60
Hartford 67, Northwestern 66
Hawaii 91, Maine 51
Monday’s Games
Penn State York at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon
George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Sunday’s Games
UConn 69, NJIT 47
Wichita St. 84, Abilene Christian 66
South Florida 60, FAU 58
Kansas St. 69, Tulsa 67
Monday’s Games
Tulane at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Temple at UCF, 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, 5 p.m.
UConn at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
Marshall 83, Duquesne 61
Rhode Island 89, Middle Tennessee 62
VCU 85, Loyola (Md.) 51
Alabama 90, Richmond 78
Saint Louis 77, Bethune-Cookman 67
Monday’s Games
UMass at Akron, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Boston College
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Clemson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
Notre Dame 82, Alabama A&M 56
NC State 72, Appalachian St. 60
Virginia 65, Navy 56
Virginia Tech 92, Md.-Eastern Shore 37
Monday’s Games
Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon
Yale at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon
Miami at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Sunday’s Games
UConn 69, NJIT 47
LSU 74, Liberty 57
Auburn 86, Lipscomb 59
Iowa 93, Kennesaw St. 51
Southern Cal 71, Florida Gulf Coast 58
Monday’s Games
Stetson at South Carolina, 3 p.m.
North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.
SC State at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Sunday’s Games
West Virginia 67, Ohio St. 59
Oklahoma St. 82, SE Louisiana 31
Kansas 72, Stanford 56
Texas Tech 73, CS Bakersfield 58
Kansas St. 69, Tulsa 67
Monday’s Games
Jackson St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.
George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Monday’s Games
Xavier at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Georgetown at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Portland St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Montana
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Idaho St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Sunday’s Games
Campbell 63, Ohio 55
Presbyterian 81, Kentucky Christian 56
SC-Upstate 91, VMI 82
Radford 90, Central Penn College 45
Monday’s Games
High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Sunday’s Games
West Virginia 67, Ohio St. 59
Maryland 84, Bryant 70
Penn St. 90, Cornell 59
Illinois 95, NC A&T 64
Michigan 86, Mass.-Lowell 60
Nebraska 73, Texas A&M-CC 52
Iowa 93, Kennesaw St. 51
Hartford 67, Northwestern 66
Arkansas 71, Indiana 64
Michigan St. 95, W. Michigan 62
Monday’s Games
Caldwell at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Sunday’s Games
New Mexico 74, UC Davis 69
UC Santa Barbara 85, Louisiana-Lafayette 77
Hawaii 91, Maine 51
Tuesday’s Games
Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.
UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.
