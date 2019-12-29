All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 Hartford 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Binghamton 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Maine 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook 81, Norfolk St. 65

Binghamton 98, Hartwick 45

Michigan 86, Mass.-Lowell 60

Hartford 67, Northwestern 66

Hawaii 91, Maine 51

Monday’s Games

Penn State York at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon

George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Memphis 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 SMU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Houston 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Temple 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Tulane 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 South Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Sunday’s Games

UConn 69, NJIT 47

Wichita St. 84, Abilene Christian 66

South Florida 60, FAU 58

Kansas St. 69, Tulsa 67

Monday’s Games

Tulane at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Temple at UCF, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 5 p.m.

UConn at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct George Mason 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Dayton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Richmond 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 VCU 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 La Salle 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 George Washington 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Marshall 83, Duquesne 61

Rhode Island 89, Middle Tennessee 62

VCU 85, Loyola (Md.) 51

Alabama 90, Richmond 78

Saint Louis 77, Bethune-Cookman 67

Monday’s Games

UMass at Akron, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Virginia 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Boston College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Florida St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 NC State 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Syracuse 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 North Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 6 6 .500 Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 9 4 .692 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Notre Dame 82, Alabama A&M 56

NC State 72, Appalachian St. 60

Virginia 65, Navy 56

Virginia Tech 92, Md.-Eastern Shore 37

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon

Yale at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon

Miami at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 0 0 .000 14 1 .933 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 NJIT 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 12 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Sunday’s Games

UConn 69, NJIT 47

LSU 74, Liberty 57

Auburn 86, Lipscomb 59

Iowa 93, Kennesaw St. 51

Southern Cal 71, Florida Gulf Coast 58

Monday’s Games

Stetson at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

North Florida at Dayton, 7 p.m.

SC State at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 TCU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 67, Ohio St. 59

Oklahoma St. 82, SE Louisiana 31

Kansas 72, Stanford 56

Texas Tech 73, CS Bakersfield 58

Kansas St. 69, Tulsa 67

Monday’s Games

Jackson St. at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.

George Mason at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Butler 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 DePaul 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Creighton 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Xavier 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Monday’s Games

Xavier at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Washington 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Montana St. 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Portland St. 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538 Montana 1 0 1.000 5 7 .417 Idaho St. 1 0 1.000 4 6 .400 Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 7 3 .700 S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 N. Arizona 0 1 .000 6 4 .600 N. Colorado 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Idaho 0 1 .000 4 8 .333 Weber St. 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Radford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Campbell 63, Ohio 55

Presbyterian 81, Kentucky Christian 56

SC-Upstate 91, VMI 82

Radford 90, Central Penn College 45

Monday’s Games

High Point at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Indiana 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Maryland 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Penn St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Iowa 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Michigan 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Rutgers 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Illinois 1 1 .500 9 4 .692 Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Minnesota 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Nebraska 1 1 .500 6 7 .462 Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 7 .417

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 67, Ohio St. 59

Maryland 84, Bryant 70

Penn St. 90, Cornell 59

Illinois 95, NC A&T 64

Michigan 86, Mass.-Lowell 60

Nebraska 73, Texas A&M-CC 52

Iowa 93, Kennesaw St. 51

Hartford 67, Northwestern 66

Arkansas 71, Indiana 64

Michigan St. 95, W. Michigan 62

Monday’s Games

Caldwell at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico 74, UC Davis 69

UC Santa Barbara 85, Louisiana-Lafayette 77

Hawaii 91, Maine 51

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.

UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.

