All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hofstra 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733 Coll. of Charleston 2 0 1.000 8 6 .571 Northeastern 2 0 1.000 8 6 .571 William & Mary 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Delaware 1 1 .500 11 4 .733 Drexel 1 1 .500 8 7 .533 James Madison 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Towson 0 2 .000 6 8 .429 UNC-Wilmington 0 2 .000 5 10 .333 Elon 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Monday’s Games

Hofstra 75, Towson 67

Coll. of Charleston 75, Delaware 63

Drexel 71, UNC-Wilmington 66

William & Mary 74, Elon 73

Northeastern 88, James Madison 72

Thursday’s Games

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Elon at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisiana Tech 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 FIU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UAB 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UTEP 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 FAU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Rice 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Marshall 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 North Texas 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 UTSA 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Southern Miss. 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Monday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 80, Southern Miss. 49

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at FIU, Noon

UAB at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.

Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600 Oakland 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429 N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Green Bay 1 1 .500 6 9 .400 Ill.-Chicago 1 1 .500 6 9 .400 Cleveland St. 1 1 .500 5 10 .333 Milwaukee 0 2 .000 5 9 .357 IUPUI 0 2 .000 4 11 .267 Detroit 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. 82, IUPUI 80

Youngstown St. 70, Ill.-Chicago 64

Green Bay 73, N. Kentucky 59

Wright St. 82, Milwaukee 70

Gonzaga 93, Detroit 72

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Harvard 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Penn 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Brown 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Princeton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Columbia 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Cornell 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Monday’s Games

New Hampshire 70, Dartmouth 56

Albany (NY) 67, Columbia 66

Penn 81, Howard 62

North Carolina 70, Yale 67

Harvard 84, San Francisco 81, OT

Thursday’s Games

Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Rider 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Siena 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Canisius 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 Fairfield 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Iona 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Niagara 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Marist 0 1 .000 1 9 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 87, Canisius 79

Tuesday’s Games

Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Kent St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Buffalo 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Ohio 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Toledo 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Ball St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Monday’s Games

E. Michigan 88, Concordia (MI) 53

Miami (Ohio) 119, Wilberforce 52

Akron 85, UMass 79

Buffalo 84, St. Bonaventure 79

Mississippi St. 96, Kent St. 68

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 SC State 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 NC Central 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Howard 0 0 .000 2 12 .143 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 13 .071 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Monday’s Games

Washington Adventist University 78, Delaware St. 76

Fordham 62, Coppin St. 56

Penn 81, Howard 62

SC State 58, Jacksonville 52

NC Central 108, Mid-Atlantic Christian 63

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Indiana St. 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Loyola of Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Drake 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Bradley 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Evansville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 7 .500 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 S. Illinois 0 1 .000 6 8 .429 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Monday’s Games

Indiana St. 68, S. Illinois 56

Loyola of Chicago 66, Valparaiso 63

Tuesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Evansville at Missouri St., 5 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 New Mexico 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867 Utah St. 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867 Nevada 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615 UNLV 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Boise St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Air Force 1 1 .500 6 7 .462 Colorado St. 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 Wyoming 0 2 .000 5 9 .357 Fresno St. 0 2 .000 4 9 .308 San Jose St. 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 3 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise St., 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Bryant 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Wagner 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 CCSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at CCSU, 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Murray St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia 78, Austin Peay 48

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Morehead St., 9 p.m.

