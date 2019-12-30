Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

December 30, 2019 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hofstra 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Coll. of Charleston 2 0 1.000 8 6 .571
Northeastern 2 0 1.000 8 6 .571
William & Mary 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Delaware 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Drexel 1 1 .500 8 7 .533
James Madison 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Towson 0 2 .000 6 8 .429
UNC-Wilmington 0 2 .000 5 10 .333
Elon 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

Monday’s Games

Hofstra 75, Towson 67

Coll. of Charleston 75, Delaware 63

Advertisement

Drexel 71, UNC-Wilmington 66

William & Mary 74, Elon 73

Northeastern 88, James Madison 72

Thursday’s Games

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Elon at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana Tech 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
FIU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UAB 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UTEP 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
FAU 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Rice 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Marshall 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
North Texas 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Southern Miss. 0 1 .000 4 10 .286

___

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Monday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 80, Southern Miss. 49

Thursday’s Games

UTEP at FIU, Noon

UAB at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.

Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Youngstown St. 2 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Oakland 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
N. Kentucky 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Green Bay 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Ill.-Chicago 1 1 .500 6 9 .400
Cleveland St. 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
Milwaukee 0 2 .000 5 9 .357
IUPUI 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
Detroit 0 1 .000 2 12 .143

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. 82, IUPUI 80

Youngstown St. 70, Ill.-Chicago 64

Green Bay 73, N. Kentucky 59

Wright St. 82, Milwaukee 70

Gonzaga 93, Detroit 72

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Harvard 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Yale 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Penn 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Brown 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Princeton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Columbia 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Cornell 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Monday’s Games

New Hampshire 70, Dartmouth 56

Albany (NY) 67, Columbia 66

Penn 81, Howard 62

North Carolina 70, Yale 67

Harvard 84, San Francisco 81, OT

Thursday’s Games

Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rider 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Siena 1 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Canisius 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
Fairfield 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Iona 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Marist 0 1 .000 1 9 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 87, Canisius 79

Tuesday’s Games

Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Kent St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Buffalo 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Ohio 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Toledo 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Ball St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Monday’s Games

E. Michigan 88, Concordia (MI) 53

Miami (Ohio) 119, Wilberforce 52

Akron 85, UMass 79

Buffalo 84, St. Bonaventure 79

Mississippi St. 96, Kent St. 68

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
SC State 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
NC Central 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Howard 0 0 .000 2 12 .143
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 13 .071
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 14 .067

___

Monday’s Games

Washington Adventist University 78, Delaware St. 76

Fordham 62, Coppin St. 56

Penn 81, Howard 62

SC State 58, Jacksonville 52

NC Central 108, Mid-Atlantic Christian 63

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Indiana St. 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Loyola of Chicago 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Drake 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Bradley 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Evansville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Valparaiso 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
S. Illinois 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Monday’s Games

Indiana St. 68, S. Illinois 56

Loyola of Chicago 66, Valparaiso 63

Tuesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Evansville at Missouri St., 5 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
New Mexico 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Utah St. 2 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Nevada 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
UNLV 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Boise St. 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Air Force 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Colorado St. 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Wyoming 0 2 .000 5 9 .357
Fresno St. 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
San Jose St. 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 3 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise St., 8 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Bryant 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
CCSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at CCSU, 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Murray St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
UT Martin 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia 78, Austin Peay 48

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Morehead St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1890: First female White House staffer reports to work