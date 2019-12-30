All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Monday’s Games
UMBC 89, Penn State York 57
New Hampshire 70, Dartmouth 56
Albany (NY) 67, Columbia 66
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon
George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulane
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Monday’s Games
Memphis 84, Tulane 73
Tuesday’s Games
Temple at UCF, 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, 5 p.m.
UConn at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Monday’s Games
Akron 85, UMass 79
Buffalo 84, St. Bonaventure 79
Dayton 77, North Florida 59
Fordham 62, Coppin St. 56
Vanderbilt 76, Davidson 71
TCU 87, George Mason 53
Tuesday’s Games
George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Fordham at VCU, 7 p.m.
Dayton at La Salle, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Boston College
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Clemson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 87, Canisius 79
North Carolina 70, Yale 67
Tuesday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon
Miami at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Monday’s Games
Stetson 63, South Carolina 56
Dayton 77, North Florida 59
SC State 58, Jacksonville 52
Thursday’s Games
Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
North Florida at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
___
Monday’s Games
Baylor 83, Jackson St. 57
Oklahoma 91, Rio Grande 72
Texas 89, High Point 58
TCU 87, George Mason 53
Tuesday’s Games
Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Seton Hall
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Monday’s Games
Villanova 68, Xavier 62
Seton Hall 74, DePaul 66
Tuesday’s Games
Georgetown at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Montana
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Idaho St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|N. Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Monday’s Games
Idaho St. 75, E. Washington 69
Montana 52, Sacramento St. 50
Montana St. 63, N. Arizona 61
Weber St. 69, Idaho 68
S. Utah 83, Portland St. 81
Thursday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Monday’s Games
Texas 89, High Point 58
Thursday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Monday’s Games
Rutgers 94, Caldwell 49
Tuesday’s Games
Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Tuesday’s Games
Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.
UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Westmont at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.