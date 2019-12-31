All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colorado 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Oregon 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Stanford 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Washington 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Washington St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UCLA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 California 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

California at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Lafayette 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Colgate 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Navy 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Boston U. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Army 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 American U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

American U. at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Georgia 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Kentucky 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Mississippi 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Florida 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 LSU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Missouri 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Alabama 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Monday’s Games

Stetson 63, South Carolina 56

Georgia 78, Austin Peay 48

Mississippi St. 96, Kent St. 68

Missouri 91, Chicago St. 33

Texas A&M 58, Texas Southern 55

Vanderbilt 76, Davidson 71

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Chattanooga 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Wofford 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 Mercer 0 1 .000 6 8 .429 Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 VMI 0 1 .000 5 9 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692 Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 6 .538 Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 10 .231 Lamar 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Nicholls 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Northwestern St. 1 1 .500 4 7 .364 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 New Orleans 0 2 .000 4 8 .333 Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 4 9 .308 Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 9 .250 SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 9 .250 Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 10 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Lamar at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Prairie View 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 11 .083 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077 MVSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Monday’s Games

Baylor 83, Jackson St. 57

Prairie View 92, Huston-Tillotson 77

Texas A&M 58, Texas Southern 55

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Dakota St. 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Nebraska-Omaha 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500 W. Illinois 1 0 1.000 4 7 .364 South Dakota 0 1 .000 9 6 .600 S. Dakota St. 0 1 .000 9 7 .563 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Dakota 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Denver 0 1 .000 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Dakota at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Georgia St. 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692 Appalachian St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Georgia Southern 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 UALR 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Troy 1 1 .500 5 8 .385 South Alabama 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Texas State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 .000 5 8 .385 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia St. 83, Middle Georgia State 53

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas State at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 0 0 .000 14 1 .933 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 13 2 .867 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 13 2 .867 Pacific 0 0 .000 12 4 .750 BYU 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 San Francisco 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Portland 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 San Diego 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Monday’s Games

Gonzaga 93, Detroit 72

Harvard 84, San Francisco 81, OT

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 UMKC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Seattle 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma 91, Rio Grande 72

Missouri 91, Chicago St. 33

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Chicago St., 8:05 p.m.

Rio Grande at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

