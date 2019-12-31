All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon at Colorado, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
California at Stanford, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
American U. at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Monday’s Games
Stetson 63, South Carolina 56
Georgia 78, Austin Peay 48
Mississippi St. 96, Kent St. 68
Missouri 91, Chicago St. 33
Texas A&M 58, Texas Southern 55
Vanderbilt 76, Davidson 71
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
___
Wednesday’s Games
Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Lamar
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Northwestern St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Lamar at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Monday’s Games
Baylor 83, Jackson St. 57
Prairie View 92, Huston-Tillotson 77
Texas A&M 58, Texas Southern 55
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Wednesday’s Games
South Dakota at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Georgia St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Appalachian St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UALR
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Monday’s Games
Georgia St. 83, Middle Georgia State 53
Thursday’s Games
Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas State at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Monday’s Games
Gonzaga 93, Detroit 72
Harvard 84, San Francisco 81, OT
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Pacific at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma 91, Rio Grande 72
Missouri 91, Chicago St. 33
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at Chicago St., 8:05 p.m.
Rio Grande at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
