All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Coll. of Charleston
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Northeastern
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Drexel
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|James Madison
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Towson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Elon
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Monday’s Games
Hofstra 75, Towson 67
Coll. of Charleston 75, Delaware 63
Drexel 71, UNC-Wilmington 66
William & Mary 74, Elon 73
Northeastern 88, James Madison 72
Thursday’s Games
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.
Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Elon at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Monday’s Games
Louisiana Tech 80, Southern Miss. 49
Thursday’s Games
UTEP at FIU, Noon
UAB at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
UTSA at FAU, 7 p.m.
Rice at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
North Texas at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Milwaukee
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland St. 82, IUPUI 80
Youngstown St. 70, Ill.-Chicago 64
Green Bay 73, N. Kentucky 59
Wright St. 82, Milwaukee 70
Gonzaga 93, Detroit 72
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Monday’s Games
New Hampshire 70, Dartmouth 56
Albany (NY) 67, Columbia 66
Penn 81, Howard 62
North Carolina 70, Yale 67
Harvard 84, San Francisco 81, OT
Thursday’s Games
Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Canisius
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 87, Canisius 79
Tuesday’s Games
Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Monday’s Games
E. Michigan 88, Concordia (MI) 53
Miami (Ohio) 119, Wilberforce 52
Akron 85, UMass 79
Buffalo 84, St. Bonaventure 79
Mississippi St. 96, Kent St. 68
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Monday’s Games
Washington Adventist University 78, Delaware St. 76
Fordham 62, Coppin St. 56
Penn 81, Howard 62
SC State 58, Jacksonville 52
NC Central 108, Mid-Atlantic Christian 63
Tuesday’s Games
Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Loyola of Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|S. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Monday’s Games
Indiana St. 68, S. Illinois 56
Loyola of Chicago 66, Valparaiso 63
Tuesday’s Games
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Evansville at Missouri St., 5 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UNLV
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Colorado St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Fresno St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at San Diego St., 3 p.m.
Wyoming at Boise St., 8 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Utah St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at CCSU, 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Monday’s Games
Georgia 78, Austin Peay 48
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Morehead St., 9 p.m.
