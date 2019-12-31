Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

December 31, 2019
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Hartford 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
UMBC 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Binghamton 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Maine 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Monday’s Games

UMBC 89, Penn State York 57

New Hampshire 70, Dartmouth 56

Albany (NY) 67, Columbia 66

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bowling Green, Noon

George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Columbia at Maine, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
SMU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Houston 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Temple 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Tulane 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
South Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
East Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Monday’s Games

Memphis 84, Tulane 73

Tuesday’s Games

Temple at UCF, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 5 p.m.

UConn at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
George Mason 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Richmond 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
VCU 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
La Salle 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Davidson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Akron 85, UMass 79

Buffalo 84, St. Bonaventure 79

Dayton 77, North Florida 59

Fordham 62, Coppin St. 56

Vanderbilt 76, Davidson 71

TCU 87, George Mason 53

Tuesday’s Games

George Washington at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rhode Island at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Fordham at VCU, 7 p.m.

Dayton at La Salle, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Virginia 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Boston College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Duke 1 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Florida St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
NC State 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
North Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Syracuse 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 9 4 .692
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 87, Canisius 79

North Carolina 70, Yale 67

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon

Miami at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 14 1 .933
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Stetson 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 12 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Monday’s Games

Stetson 63, South Carolina 56

Dayton 77, North Florida 59

SC State 58, Jacksonville 52

Thursday’s Games

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
West Virginia 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Baylor 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Kansas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
TCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583

___

Monday’s Games

Baylor 83, Jackson St. 57

Oklahoma 91, Rio Grande 72

Texas 89, High Point 58

TCU 87, George Mason 53

Tuesday’s Games

Florida A&M at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Butler 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
DePaul 0 1 .000 12 2 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Marquette 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Xavier 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Providence 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Monday’s Games

Villanova 68, Xavier 62

Seton Hall 74, DePaul 66

Tuesday’s Games

Georgetown at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Montana 2 0 1.000 6 7 .462
Idaho St. 2 0 1.000 5 6 .455
S. Utah 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
E. Washington 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Portland St. 1 1 .500 7 7 .500
Weber St. 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 7 4 .636
N. Colorado 0 1 .000 7 5 .583
N. Arizona 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Idaho 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Monday’s Games

Idaho St. 75, E. Washington 69

Montana 52, Sacramento St. 50

Montana St. 63, N. Arizona 61

Weber St. 69, Idaho 68

S. Utah 83, Portland St. 81

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Radford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Monday’s Games

Texas 89, High Point 58

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Indiana 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Maryland 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Penn St. 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Iowa 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Michigan 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Rutgers 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Illinois 1 1 .500 9 4 .692
Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Minnesota 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Nebraska 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 7 .417

___

Monday’s Games

Rutgers 94, Caldwell 49

Tuesday’s Games

Rider at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 11 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

Morgan St. at CS Northridge, 3 p.m.

UC Riverside at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westmont at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

