All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Delaware 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Hofstra 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 William & Mary 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 James Madison 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Drexel 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Towson 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Elon 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Drexel 72, Quinnipiac 63

Liberty 66, Towson 54

Advertisement

James Madison 75, Fordham 69

LIU 82, Delaware 75, OT

Saturday’s Games

Tulane vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 1 p.m.

Elon at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. vs. Drexel at Atlantic City, N.J., 4:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manhattan at Hofstra, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UTEP 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Rice 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 FAU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 UAB 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Marshall 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 North Texas 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 UTSA 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Tougaloo at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Southern University at New Orleans at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

UAB vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marshall at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

FIU at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Duquesne vs. UAB at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

FAU at Mercer, 6 p.m.

UTEP vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Oakland 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Green Bay 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 IUPUI 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Detroit 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago 76, UC Irvine 67

Fresno St. 95, IUPUI 64

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Youngstown St. at Youngstown, O.H., 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Oakland, 2 p.m.

Wright St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Cleveland St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Harvard 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Penn 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Brown 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Columbia 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Princeton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cornell 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Dartmouth, Noon

Harvard at George Washington, Noon

Widener at Penn, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, Noon

Cornell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Howard, 2 p.m.

Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Rider 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778 Canisius 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Iona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Siena 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Fairfield 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Niagara 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Marist 0 1 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Drexel 72, Quinnipiac 63

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.

Rider at Temple, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Quinnipiac at Atlantic City, N.J., 2 p.m.

Niagara at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Oakland, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Siena, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s vs. LIU at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

Manhattan at Hofstra, Noon

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Siena, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct E. Michigan 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Akron 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Kent St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Toledo 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Buffalo 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Ohio 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Ball St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

___

Friday’s Games

Akron 62, Tulane 61

Norfolk St. 72, Bowling Green 67, OT

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Quinnipiac at Atlantic City, N.J., 2 p.m.

Niagara at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Green Bay at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Wright St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Akron vs. Liberty at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

Hampton at Kent St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ball St. vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 SC State 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Howard 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 12 .077 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Norfolk St. 72, Bowling Green 67, OT

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Wake Forest, Noon

Marist at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Miami, 2 p.m.

SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. vs. Drexel at Atlantic City, N.J., 4:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harvard at Howard, 2 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Drake 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Bradley 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Evansville 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Marshall at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000 New Mexico 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Utah St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Nevada 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667 UNLV 1 0 1.000 4 8 .333 Boise St. 1 1 .500 6 4 .600 Air Force 1 1 .500 6 6 .500 Colorado St. 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Fresno St. 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 San Jose St. 0 2 .000 3 9 .250 Wyoming 0 2 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. 95, IUPUI 64

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Florida at Sunrise, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Tulsa, O.K., 2:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Denver, 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at UNLV, 3 p.m.

San Diego St. vs. Utah at Los Angeles, C.A., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Nevada at San Francisco, C.A., 12:30 a.m.

Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Wagner 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 12 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Navy 59, Mount St. Mary’s 48

Penn St. 87, CCSU 58

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Dartmouth, Noon

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, Noon

Army at Wagner, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Murray St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Blue Mountain at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. Duquesne at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Belmont vs. Alabama at Huntsville, A.L., 3:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., Noon

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.