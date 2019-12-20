All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Friday’s Games
Drexel 72, Quinnipiac 63
Liberty 66, Towson 54
James Madison 75, Fordham 69
LIU 82, Delaware 75, OT
Saturday’s Games
Tulane vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 1 p.m.
Elon at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. vs. Drexel at Atlantic City, N.J., 4:30 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Manhattan at Hofstra, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 1 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Tougaloo at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Southern University at New Orleans at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
UAB vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Marshall at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
FIU at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Duquesne vs. UAB at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
FAU at Mercer, 6 p.m.
UTEP vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Friday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago 76, UC Irvine 67
Fresno St. 95, IUPUI 64
Saturday’s Games
West Virginia vs. Youngstown St. at Youngstown, O.H., 1 p.m.
Green Bay at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at Oakland, 2 p.m.
Wright St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Cleveland St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
N. Kentucky at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
Bryant at Dartmouth, Noon
Harvard at George Washington, Noon
Widener at Penn, 1 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Columbia at Colgate, Noon
Cornell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Howard, 2 p.m.
Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Friday’s Games
Drexel 72, Quinnipiac 63
Saturday’s Games
Marist at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.
Rider at Temple, 1 p.m.
Bowling Green vs. Quinnipiac at Atlantic City, N.J., 2 p.m.
Niagara at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Fairfield at Oakland, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Siena, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Peter’s vs. LIU at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon
Manhattan at Hofstra, Noon
Monday’s Games
Canisius at Siena, 6 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Friday’s Games
Akron 62, Tulane 61
Norfolk St. 72, Bowling Green 67, OT
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Bowling Green vs. Quinnipiac at Atlantic City, N.J., 2 p.m.
Niagara at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Bradley at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Green Bay at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Wright St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Akron vs. Liberty at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.
Hampton at Kent St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Ball St. vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Norfolk St. 72, Bowling Green 67, OT
Saturday’s Games
NC A&T at Wake Forest, Noon
Marist at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.
Coppin St. at Miami, 2 p.m.
SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. vs. Drexel at Atlantic City, N.J., 4:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Harvard at Howard, 2 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Saturday’s Games
Drake at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Bradley at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Illinois St. at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Marshall at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UNLV
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Colorado St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Fresno St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. 95, IUPUI 64
Saturday’s Games
Drake at Air Force, 2 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Florida at Sunrise, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Tulsa, O.K., 2:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Denver, 3 p.m.
Robert Morris at UNLV, 3 p.m.
San Diego St. vs. Utah at Los Angeles, C.A., 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Nevada at San Francisco, C.A., 12:30 a.m.
Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 5:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Navy 59, Mount St. Mary’s 48
Penn St. 87, CCSU 58
Saturday’s Games
Bryant at Dartmouth, Noon
Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, Noon
Army at Wagner, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.
Austin Peay vs. Duquesne at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Belmont vs. Alabama at Huntsville, A.L., 3:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Austin Peay vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., Noon
