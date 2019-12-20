All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Saturday’s Games
UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.
Stanford vs. San Diego at San Francisco, C.A., 3 p.m.
California vs. Boston College at San Francisco, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
Dayton vs. Colorado at Chicago, I.L., 6:30 p.m.
San Diego St. vs. Utah at Los Angeles, C.A., 6:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
LSU at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
St. John’s vs. Arizona at San Francisco, C.A., 10 p.m.
Texas Southern at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Ball St. vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Friday’s Games
Navy 59, Mount St. Mary’s 48
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
Army at Wagner, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Siena, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Columbia at Colgate, Noon
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.
Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
___
Friday’s Games
Georgia 87, SMU 85, 2OT
Saturday’s Games
Missouri vs. Illinois at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi at Jackson, M.S., 2 p.m.
Utah St. vs. Florida at Sunrise, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Belmont vs. Alabama at Huntsville, A.L., 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, N.V., 5:15 p.m.
Lehigh at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
LSU at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Friday’s Games
Furman 64, Mercer 62
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Georgetown, Noon
Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
N. Kentucky at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
FAU at Mercer, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Lamar
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|9
|.182
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC at Cent. Arkansas, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi at Jackson, M.S., 2 p.m.
New Orleans at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 4 p.m.
Lamar at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Friday’s Games
Alcorn St. 122, Ecclesia 71
Alabama A&M 92, North Alabama 80
Santa Clara 100, MVSU 71
UC Santa Barbara 77, Southern U. 68
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.
UAB vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Austin Peay vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., Noon
Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Friday’s Games
N. Colorado 87, South Dakota 68
Marquette 82, N. Dakota St. 68
Saturday’s Games
Montana at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.
Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.
Wyoming at Denver, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Georgia St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UALR
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Troy
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
Texas State at Georgia St., 1 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Friday’s Games
Santa Clara 100, MVSU 71
Saturday’s Games
Stanford vs. San Diego at San Francisco, C.A., 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Nevada at San Francisco, C.A., 12:30 a.m.
Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Saturday’s Games
Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Florida A&M at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.
UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
