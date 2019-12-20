All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Arizona 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Colorado 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Oregon 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Utah 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UCLA 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Washington St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 California 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

Saturday’s Games

UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

Stanford vs. San Diego at San Francisco, C.A., 3 p.m.

California vs. Boston College at San Francisco, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

Dayton vs. Colorado at Chicago, I.L., 6:30 p.m.

San Diego St. vs. Utah at Los Angeles, C.A., 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

St. John’s vs. Arizona at San Francisco, C.A., 10 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ball St. vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Colgate 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Navy 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Army 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 American U. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

Friday’s Games

Navy 59, Mount St. Mary’s 48

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Army at Wagner, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Siena, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, Noon

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.

Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Florida 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Georgia 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 LSU 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Mississippi 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 South Carolina 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Missouri 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Alabama 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 4 5 .444

Friday’s Games

Georgia 87, SMU 85, 2OT

Saturday’s Games

Missouri vs. Illinois at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi at Jackson, M.S., 2 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Florida at Sunrise, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Belmont vs. Alabama at Huntsville, A.L., 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, N.V., 5:15 p.m.

Lehigh at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 1 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 9 3 .750 W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Chattanooga 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Wofford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 5 .545 Samford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Mercer 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 VMI 0 1 .000 5 7 .417

Friday’s Games

Furman 64, Mercer 62

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Georgetown, Noon

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

FAU at Mercer, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 1 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Sam Houston St. 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636 Lamar 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Nicholls 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Abilene Christian 1 0 1.000 6 5 .545 Cent. Arkansas 1 0 1.000 2 9 .182 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 New Orleans 0 1 .000 4 6 .400 Texas A&M-CC 0 1 .000 4 7 .364 SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 7 .300 Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 8 .273 Northwestern St. 0 1 .000 2 7 .222 Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 9 .000

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Cent. Arkansas, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi at Jackson, M.S., 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 4 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Prairie View 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 MVSU 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

Friday’s Games

Alcorn St. 122, Ecclesia 71

Alabama A&M 92, North Alabama 80

Santa Clara 100, MVSU 71

UC Santa Barbara 77, Southern U. 68

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.

UAB vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., Noon

Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Dakota 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 North Dakota 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Denver 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado 87, South Dakota 68

Marquette 82, N. Dakota St. 68

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.

Wyoming at Denver, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas St. 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Georgia St. 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Appalachian St. 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636 Georgia Southern 1 0 1.000 7 4 .636 UALR 1 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Troy 1 0 1.000 5 7 .417 Coastal Carolina 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 Texas State 0 1 .000 7 5 .583 South Alabama 0 1 .000 6 5 .545 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 .000 5 6 .455 Louisiana-Monroe 0 1 .000 4 5 .444 Texas-Arlington 0 1 .000 4 8 .333

Saturday’s Games

Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

Texas State at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 12 2 .857 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Pacific 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 San Francisco 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 BYU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Portland 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 San Diego 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

Friday’s Games

Santa Clara 100, MVSU 71

Saturday’s Games

Stanford vs. San Diego at San Francisco, C.A., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Nevada at San Francisco, C.A., 12:30 a.m.

Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Seattle 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 UMKC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Florida A&M at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

