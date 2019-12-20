Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

December 20, 2019 10:06 am
 
6 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Maine 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 79, Binghamton 53

UMass 74, Maine 53

Vermont 86, Lipscomb 63

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
SMU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Tulane 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Houston 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Temple 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Friday’s Games

Akron 62, Tulane 61

Georgia 87, SMU 85, 2OT

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. vs. South Florida at Sunrise, F.L., Noon

VCU at Wichita St., Noon

Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Rider at Temple, 1 p.m.

Tulane vs. Towson at Washington, D.C., 1 p.m.

UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Tulsa, O.K., 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa at Chicago, I.L., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Richmond 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Dayton 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
VCU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
La Salle 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UMass 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

James Madison 75, Fordham 69

UMass 74, Maine 53

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at George Washington, Noon

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, Noon

VCU at Wichita St., Noon

W. Kentucky at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. Duquesne at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Dayton vs. Colorado at Chicago, I.L., 6:30 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. UAB at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Davidson at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Boston College 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Florida St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
NC State 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Syracuse 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Miami 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Clemson 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 79, Binghamton 53

Clemson 68, Jacksonville 39

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

Florida St. vs. South Florida at Sunrise, F.L., Noon

NC A&T at Wake Forest, Noon

Coppin St. at Miami, 2 p.m.

UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

California vs. Boston College at San Francisco, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 13 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 66, Towson 54

Alabama A&M 92, North Alabama 80

Vermont 86, Lipscomb 63

Clemson 68, Jacksonville 39

Saturday’s Games

Akron vs. Liberty at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas (FL) at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Kean at NJIT, 2 p.m.

FIU at Stetson, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas vs. Villanova at Philadelphia, P.A., Noon

West Virginia vs. Youngstown St. at Youngstown, O.H., 1 p.m.

UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, O.K., 5:30 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Xavier 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Creighton 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Marquette 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Providence 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Marquette 82, N. Dakota St. 68

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Georgetown, Noon

Kansas vs. Villanova at Philadelphia, P.A., Noon

Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.

Purdue vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.

Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

St. John’s vs. Arizona at San Francisco, C.A., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Portland St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Montana 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado 87, South Dakota 68

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
High Point 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian at Michigan, Noon

Johnson & Wales (NC) at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Bob Jones at SC-Upstate, 1 p.m.

Belmont Abbey at High Point, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Elon at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Purdue 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Minnesota 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Penn St. 87, CCSU 58

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

Presbyterian at Michigan, Noon

Missouri vs. Illinois at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

Purdue vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, N.V., 5:15 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, O.K., 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa at Chicago, I.L., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago 76, UC Irvine 67

UC Santa Barbara 77, Southern U. 68

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Merrimack at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

San Francisco State at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

UTEP vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

