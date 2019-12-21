All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina 74, UCLA 64
Stanford 62, San Diego 59
Boston College 64, California 60
Colorado 78, Dayton 76, OT
San Diego St. 80, Utah 52
Washington St. 87, Incarnate Word 59
Creighton 67, Arizona St. 60
Texas A&M 64, Oregon St. 49
Southern Cal 70, LSU 68
St. John’s 70, Arizona 67
Oregon 84, Texas Southern 78
Sunday’s Games
Ball St. vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. 74, Mass.-Lowell 62
Stony Brook 77, American U. 74
Loyola (Md.) 72, Elizabethtown 45
Wagner 82, Army 62
Auburn 74, Lehigh 51
Siena 81, Bucknell 71
Sunday’s Games
Columbia at Colgate, Noon
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.
Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri 63, Illinois 56
Tennessee 75, Jacksonville St. 53
Mississippi 83, SE Louisiana 76
Utah St. 65, Florida 62
Alabama 92, Belmont 72
Ohio St. 71, Kentucky 65
Auburn 74, Lehigh 51
Arkansas 72, Valparaiso 68
Vanderbilt 88, UNC-Wilmington 73
Texas A&M 64, Oregon St. 49
Southern Cal 70, LSU 68
Sunday’s Games
New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 99, Samford 71
Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64
ETSU 80, Cleveland St. 55
Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55
W. Carolina 89, Tennessee Tech 76
UNC-Greensboro 67, N. Kentucky 50
Sunday’s Games
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
FAU at Mercer, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Lamar
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Northwestern St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas 71, Texas A&M-CC 67
Mississippi 83, SE Louisiana 76
Sam Houston St. 87, New Orleans 79
Stephen F. Austin 81, McNeese St. 73
Northwestern St. 67, Lamar 61
Washington St. 87, Incarnate Word 59
Abilene Christian 79, Nicholls 61
Sunday’s Games
Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 77, Jackson St. 49
UAB 71, Alabama St. 63
North Texas 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53
Oregon 84, Texas Southern 78
Sunday’s Games
Austin Peay vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., Noon
Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha 87, Montana 82, OT
S. Dakota St. 85, Idaho 57
Oral Roberts 82, Missouri St. 72
Wyoming 72, Denver 66, OT
North Dakota 75, Nebraska 74
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Georgia St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Appalachian St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UALR
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Texas State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern 77, Texas-Arlington 74
Georgia St. 81, Texas State 69
Arkansas St. 62, Louisiana-Monroe 59
Appalachian St. 70, Troy 65
Coastal Carolina 81, South Alabama 69
UALR 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 66
Monday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Saturday’s Games
Stanford 62, San Diego 59
Pepperdine 75, N. Arizona 73
Gonzaga 112, E. Washington 77
San Francisco 93, UC Davis 84
BYU 91, Weber St. 61
Pacific 77, Idaho St. 66
Sunday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Nevada 63
Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 68, Rio Grande 58
Long Beach St. 68, Utah Valley 65
Grand Canyon 85, E. Illinois 63
CS Bakersfield 72, Cal Poly 50
Florida A&M 71, Seattle 57
Sunday’s Games
Chicago St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.
UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
