All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Colorado 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oregon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 UCLA 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 California 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 74, UCLA 64

Stanford 62, San Diego 59

Advertisement

Boston College 64, California 60

Colorado 78, Dayton 76, OT

San Diego St. 80, Utah 52

Washington St. 87, Incarnate Word 59

Creighton 67, Arizona St. 60

Texas A&M 64, Oregon St. 49

Southern Cal 70, LSU 68

St. John’s 70, Arizona 67

Oregon 84, Texas Southern 78

Sunday’s Games

Ball St. vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Colgate 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Navy 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Army 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Boston U. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 American U. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 74, Mass.-Lowell 62

Stony Brook 77, American U. 74

Loyola (Md.) 72, Elizabethtown 45

Wagner 82, Army 62

Auburn 74, Lehigh 51

Siena 81, Bucknell 71

Sunday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, Noon

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.

Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Georgia 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Florida 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 LSU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Missouri 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 South Carolina 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Alabama 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 63, Illinois 56

Tennessee 75, Jacksonville St. 53

Mississippi 83, SE Louisiana 76

Utah St. 65, Florida 62

Alabama 92, Belmont 72

Ohio St. 71, Kentucky 65

Auburn 74, Lehigh 51

Arkansas 72, Valparaiso 68

Vanderbilt 88, UNC-Wilmington 73

Texas A&M 64, Oregon St. 49

Southern Cal 70, LSU 68

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Wofford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 5 .545 Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Mercer 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 99, Samford 71

Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64

ETSU 80, Cleveland St. 55

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55

W. Carolina 89, Tennessee Tech 76

UNC-Greensboro 67, N. Kentucky 50

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

FAU at Mercer, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 9 .250 Lamar 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Nicholls 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Northwestern St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 New Orleans 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 4 8 .333 SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 8 .273 Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 9 .250 Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 71, Texas A&M-CC 67

Mississippi 83, SE Louisiana 76

Sam Houston St. 87, New Orleans 79

Stephen F. Austin 81, McNeese St. 73

Northwestern St. 67, Lamar 61

Washington St. 87, Incarnate Word 59

Abilene Christian 79, Nicholls 61

Sunday’s Games

Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Prairie View 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 10 .091 MVSU 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 77, Jackson St. 49

UAB 71, Alabama St. 63

North Texas 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53

Oregon 84, Texas Southern 78

Sunday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., Noon

Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Dakota 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Dakota 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Denver 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha 87, Montana 82, OT

S. Dakota St. 85, Idaho 57

Oral Roberts 82, Missouri St. 72

Wyoming 72, Denver 66, OT

North Dakota 75, Nebraska 74

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Georgia St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Appalachian St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Georgia Southern 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 UALR 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Troy 1 1 .500 5 8 .385 Texas State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 South Alabama 0 2 .000 6 6 .500 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 .000 5 7 .417 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 4 6 .400 Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern 77, Texas-Arlington 74

Georgia St. 81, Texas State 69

Arkansas St. 62, Louisiana-Monroe 59

Appalachian St. 70, Troy 65

Coastal Carolina 81, South Alabama 69

UALR 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 66

Monday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 0 0 .000 13 1 .929 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 12 2 .857 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 12 2 .857 Pacific 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 San Francisco 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 BYU 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Portland 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 San Diego 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 62, San Diego 59

Pepperdine 75, N. Arizona 73

Gonzaga 112, E. Washington 77

San Francisco 93, UC Davis 84

BYU 91, Weber St. 61

Pacific 77, Idaho St. 66

Sunday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Nevada 63

Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Seattle 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 UMKC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 68, Rio Grande 58

Long Beach St. 68, Utah Valley 65

Grand Canyon 85, E. Illinois 63

CS Bakersfield 72, Cal Poly 50

Florida A&M 71, Seattle 57

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.