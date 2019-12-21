Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

December 21, 2019
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Colorado 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oregon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Washington 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
California 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 74, UCLA 64

Stanford 62, San Diego 59

Boston College 64, California 60

Colorado 78, Dayton 76, OT

San Diego St. 80, Utah 52

Washington St. 87, Incarnate Word 59

Creighton 67, Arizona St. 60

Texas A&M 64, Oregon St. 49

Southern Cal 70, LSU 68

St. John’s 70, Arizona 67

Oregon 84, Texas Southern 78

Sunday’s Games

Ball St. vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Colgate 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Navy 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Army 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Boston U. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
American U. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 74, Mass.-Lowell 62

Stony Brook 77, American U. 74

Loyola (Md.) 72, Elizabethtown 45

Wagner 82, Army 62

Auburn 74, Lehigh 51

Siena 81, Bucknell 71

Sunday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, Noon

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.

Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Georgia 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Florida 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
LSU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Missouri 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
South Carolina 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Alabama 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 63, Illinois 56

Tennessee 75, Jacksonville St. 53

Mississippi 83, SE Louisiana 76

Utah St. 65, Florida 62

Alabama 92, Belmont 72

Ohio St. 71, Kentucky 65

Auburn 74, Lehigh 51

Arkansas 72, Valparaiso 68

Vanderbilt 88, UNC-Wilmington 73

Texas A&M 64, Oregon St. 49

Southern Cal 70, LSU 68

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Wofford 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 5 .545
Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Mercer 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 99, Samford 71

Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64

ETSU 80, Cleveland St. 55

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55

W. Carolina 89, Tennessee Tech 76

UNC-Greensboro 67, N. Kentucky 50

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

FAU at Mercer, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 9 .250
Lamar 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Nicholls 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Northwestern St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
New Orleans 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 9 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas 71, Texas A&M-CC 67

Mississippi 83, SE Louisiana 76

Sam Houston St. 87, New Orleans 79

Stephen F. Austin 81, McNeese St. 73

Northwestern St. 67, Lamar 61

Washington St. 87, Incarnate Word 59

Abilene Christian 79, Nicholls 61

Sunday’s Games

Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Prairie View 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 10 .091
MVSU 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 77, Jackson St. 49

UAB 71, Alabama St. 63

North Texas 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53

Oregon 84, Texas Southern 78

Sunday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., Noon

Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
North Dakota 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Denver 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha 87, Montana 82, OT

S. Dakota St. 85, Idaho 57

Oral Roberts 82, Missouri St. 72

Wyoming 72, Denver 66, OT

North Dakota 75, Nebraska 74

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Georgia St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Appalachian St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Georgia Southern 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
UALR 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Troy 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
Texas State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
South Alabama 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 .000 5 7 .417
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 4 6 .400
Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern 77, Texas-Arlington 74

Georgia St. 81, Texas State 69

Arkansas St. 62, Louisiana-Monroe 59

Appalachian St. 70, Troy 65

Coastal Carolina 81, South Alabama 69

UALR 69, Louisiana-Lafayette 66

Monday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 13 1 .929
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 12 2 .857
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 12 2 .857
Pacific 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
San Francisco 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
BYU 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Portland 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
San Diego 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 62, San Diego 59

Pepperdine 75, N. Arizona 73

Gonzaga 112, E. Washington 77

San Francisco 93, UC Davis 84

BYU 91, Weber St. 61

Pacific 77, Idaho St. 66

Sunday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Nevada 63

Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Seattle 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UMKC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 68, Rio Grande 58

Long Beach St. 68, Utah Valley 65

Grand Canyon 85, E. Illinois 63

CS Bakersfield 72, Cal Poly 50

Florida A&M 71, Seattle 57

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, M.S., 3 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

