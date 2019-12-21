All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Maine 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 74, Mass.-Lowell 62

Stony Brook 77, American U. 74

Monmouth (NJ) 72, Albany (NY) 70

George Mason 69, UMBC 53

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Memphis 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 SMU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Temple 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Houston 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Tulane 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 66, South Florida 60

Wichita St. 73, VCU 63

Memphis 77, Jackson St. 49

Temple 78, Rider 66

Towson 86, Tulane 82, OT

Oklahoma 53, UCF 52

Colorado St. 111, Tulsa 104, 3OT

Iowa 77, Cincinnati 70

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Richmond 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Dayton 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 VCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 La Salle 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 UMass 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 George Washington 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 88, George Washington 75

La Salle 66, Fairleigh Dickinson 58

Wichita St. 73, VCU 63

Rhode Island 86, W. Kentucky 82, OT

Duquesne 86, Austin Peay 77

St. Bonaventure 66, Middle Tennessee 65

George Mason 69, UMBC 53

Colorado 78, Dayton 76, OT

Saint Louis 66, Kansas St. 63

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. UAB at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Davidson at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Boston College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909 Florida St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 NC State 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 North Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 5 .444 Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Clemson 0 2 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60

Florida St. 66, South Florida 60

Wake Forest 76, NC A&T 64

Miami 91, Coppin St. 60

North Carolina 74, UCLA 64

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55

Boston College 64, California 60

Syracuse 82, North Florida 70

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 5 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 0 0 .000 14 0 1.000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 80, Akron 67

Syracuse 82, North Florida 70

Florida Gulf Coast 84, St. Thomas (FL) 62

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Kean at NJIT, 2 p.m.

FIU at Stetson, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Kansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 56, Kansas 55

West Virginia 75, Youngstown St. 64

Oklahoma 53, UCF 52

Providence 70, Texas 48

Texas Tech 68, Rio Grande 58

Minnesota 86, Oklahoma St. 66

Saint Louis 66, Kansas St. 63

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct DePaul 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Butler 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Xavier 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Marquette 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Providence 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 99, Samford 71

Villanova 56, Kansas 55

Providence 70, Texas 48

Butler 70, Purdue 61

Creighton 67, Arizona St. 60

DePaul 83, Northwestern 78

St. John’s 70, Arizona 67

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Portland St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Montana 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha 87, Montana 82, OT

S. Dakota St. 85, Idaho 57

Pepperdine 75, N. Arizona 73

Gonzaga 112, E. Washington 77

BYU 91, Weber St. 61

Pacific 77, Idaho St. 66

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Radford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44

Campbell 82, Johnson & Wales (NC) 59

SC-Upstate 92, Bob Jones 74

High Point 92, Belmont Abbey 66

Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64

Winthrop 85, Elon 80

Charleston Southern 76, E. Kentucky 69

Kent St. 103, Hampton 64

Sunday’s Games

Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Indiana 1 1 .500 11 1 .917 Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 1 .917 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Iowa 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Michigan 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Illinois 1 1 .500 8 4 .667 Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Minnesota 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 7 .417 Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60

Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44

Missouri 63, Illinois 56

Butler 70, Purdue 61

Wisconsin 83, Milwaukee 64

Minnesota 86, Oklahoma St. 66

Ohio St. 71, Kentucky 65

North Dakota 75, Nebraska 74

Michigan St. 101, E. Michigan 48

DePaul 83, Northwestern 78

Iowa 77, Cincinnati 70

Sunday’s Games

Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 93, UC Davis 84

Long Beach St. 68, Utah Valley 65

CS Bakersfield 72, Cal Poly 50

Sunday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Merrimack at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

San Francisco State at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

UTEP vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

