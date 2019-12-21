Listen Live Sports

December 21, 2019 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Maine 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 74, Mass.-Lowell 62

Stony Brook 77, American U. 74

Monmouth (NJ) 72, Albany (NY) 70

George Mason 69, UMBC 53

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
SMU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Temple 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Houston 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Tulane 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 66, South Florida 60

Wichita St. 73, VCU 63

Memphis 77, Jackson St. 49

Temple 78, Rider 66

Towson 86, Tulane 82, OT

Oklahoma 53, UCF 52

Colorado St. 111, Tulsa 104, 3OT

Iowa 77, Cincinnati 70

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Richmond 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Dayton 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
VCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
La Salle 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
UMass 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 88, George Washington 75

La Salle 66, Fairleigh Dickinson 58

Wichita St. 73, VCU 63

Rhode Island 86, W. Kentucky 82, OT

Duquesne 86, Austin Peay 77

St. Bonaventure 66, Middle Tennessee 65

George Mason 69, UMBC 53

Colorado 78, Dayton 76, OT

Saint Louis 66, Kansas St. 63

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. UAB at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Davidson at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Boston College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Florida St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
NC State 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
North Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Clemson 0 2 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60

Florida St. 66, South Florida 60

Wake Forest 76, NC A&T 64

Miami 91, Coppin St. 60

North Carolina 74, UCLA 64

Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55

Boston College 64, California 60

Syracuse 82, North Florida 70

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 5 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 14 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 80, Akron 67

Syracuse 82, North Florida 70

Florida Gulf Coast 84, St. Thomas (FL) 62

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Kean at NJIT, 2 p.m.

FIU at Stetson, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 56, Kansas 55

West Virginia 75, Youngstown St. 64

Oklahoma 53, UCF 52

Providence 70, Texas 48

Texas Tech 68, Rio Grande 58

Minnesota 86, Oklahoma St. 66

Saint Louis 66, Kansas St. 63

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Butler 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Xavier 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Marquette 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Providence 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 99, Samford 71

Villanova 56, Kansas 55

Providence 70, Texas 48

Butler 70, Purdue 61

Creighton 67, Arizona St. 60

DePaul 83, Northwestern 78

St. John’s 70, Arizona 67

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Portland St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Montana 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha 87, Montana 82, OT

S. Dakota St. 85, Idaho 57

Pepperdine 75, N. Arizona 73

Gonzaga 112, E. Washington 77

BYU 91, Weber St. 61

Pacific 77, Idaho St. 66

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44

Campbell 82, Johnson & Wales (NC) 59

SC-Upstate 92, Bob Jones 74

High Point 92, Belmont Abbey 66

Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64

Winthrop 85, Elon 80

Charleston Southern 76, E. Kentucky 69

Kent St. 103, Hampton 64

Sunday’s Games

Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Indiana 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Iowa 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Michigan 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Illinois 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Minnesota 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60

Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44

Missouri 63, Illinois 56

Butler 70, Purdue 61

Wisconsin 83, Milwaukee 64

Minnesota 86, Oklahoma St. 66

Ohio St. 71, Kentucky 65

North Dakota 75, Nebraska 74

Michigan St. 101, E. Michigan 48

DePaul 83, Northwestern 78

Iowa 77, Cincinnati 70

Sunday’s Games

Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 93, UC Davis 84

Long Beach St. 68, Utah Valley 65

CS Bakersfield 72, Cal Poly 50

Sunday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Merrimack at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

San Francisco State at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

UTEP vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

