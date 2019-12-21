All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. 74, Mass.-Lowell 62
Stony Brook 77, American U. 74
Monmouth (NJ) 72, Albany (NY) 70
George Mason 69, UMBC 53
Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 66, South Florida 60
Wichita St. 73, VCU 63
Memphis 77, Jackson St. 49
Temple 78, Rider 66
Towson 86, Tulane 82, OT
Oklahoma 53, UCF 52
Colorado St. 111, Tulsa 104, 3OT
Iowa 77, Cincinnati 70
Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.
Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.
Charlotte at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Harvard 88, George Washington 75
La Salle 66, Fairleigh Dickinson 58
Wichita St. 73, VCU 63
Rhode Island 86, W. Kentucky 82, OT
Duquesne 86, Austin Peay 77
St. Bonaventure 66, Middle Tennessee 65
George Mason 69, UMBC 53
Colorado 78, Dayton 76, OT
Saint Louis 66, Kansas St. 63
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne vs. UAB at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Davidson at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.
Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Boston College
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Clemson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60
Florida St. 66, South Florida 60
Wake Forest 76, NC A&T 64
Miami 91, Coppin St. 60
North Carolina 74, UCLA 64
Virginia Tech 64, VMI 55
Boston College 64, California 60
Syracuse 82, North Florida 70
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 5 p.m.
The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 80, Akron 67
Syracuse 82, North Florida 70
Florida Gulf Coast 84, St. Thomas (FL) 62
Sunday’s Games
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Kean at NJIT, 2 p.m.
FIU at Stetson, 2 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 56, Kansas 55
West Virginia 75, Youngstown St. 64
Oklahoma 53, UCF 52
Providence 70, Texas 48
Texas Tech 68, Rio Grande 58
Minnesota 86, Oklahoma St. 66
Saint Louis 66, Kansas St. 63
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 99, Samford 71
Villanova 56, Kansas 55
Providence 70, Texas 48
Butler 70, Purdue 61
Creighton 67, Arizona St. 60
DePaul 83, Northwestern 78
St. John’s 70, Arizona 67
Sunday’s Games
Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha 87, Montana 82, OT
S. Dakota St. 85, Idaho 57
Pepperdine 75, N. Arizona 73
Gonzaga 112, E. Washington 77
BYU 91, Weber St. 61
Pacific 77, Idaho St. 66
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44
Campbell 82, Johnson & Wales (NC) 59
SC-Upstate 92, Bob Jones 74
High Point 92, Belmont Abbey 66
Chattanooga 68, UNC-Asheville 64
Winthrop 85, Elon 80
Charleston Southern 76, E. Kentucky 69
Kent St. 103, Hampton 64
Sunday’s Games
Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60
Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44
Missouri 63, Illinois 56
Butler 70, Purdue 61
Wisconsin 83, Milwaukee 64
Minnesota 86, Oklahoma St. 66
Ohio St. 71, Kentucky 65
North Dakota 75, Nebraska 74
Michigan St. 101, E. Michigan 48
DePaul 83, Northwestern 78
Iowa 77, Cincinnati 70
Sunday’s Games
Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 93, UC Davis 84
Long Beach St. 68, Utah Valley 65
CS Bakersfield 72, Cal Poly 50
Sunday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Merrimack at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
San Francisco State at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
UTEP vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
