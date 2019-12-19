Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

December 19, 2019 10:06 am
 
6 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Delaware 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Hofstra 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
William & Mary 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
James Madison 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Elon 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern 74, Detroit 61

Hofstra 87, Princeton 72

Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac vs. Drexel at Atlantic City, N.J., 4:30 p.m.

Towson vs. Liberty at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Delaware at LIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manhattan at Hofstra, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UTEP 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
FIU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Rice 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
FAU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
UAB 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Marshall 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
North Texas 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
UTSA 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice 103, St. Thomas (TX) 70

FIU 99, Florida Memorial 74

Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

FAU 84, Tampa 35

Marshall 90, E. Kentucky 72

Houston 77, UTEP 57

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Tougaloo at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Southern University at New Orleans at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

UAB vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marshall at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

FIU at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Duquesne vs. UAB at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

FAU at Mercer, 6 p.m.

UTEP vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Oakland 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Green Bay 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
IUPUI 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Detroit 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern 74, Detroit 61

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IUPUI at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia vs. Youngstown St. at Youngstown, O.H., 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Oakland, 2 p.m.

Wright St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Cleveland St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

N. Kentucky at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Harvard 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Penn 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Brown 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Princeton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cornell 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Thursday’s Games

Hofstra 87, Princeton 72

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Dartmouth, Noon

Harvard at George Washington, Noon

Widener at Penn, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Columbia at Colgate, Noon

Cornell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Howard, 2 p.m.

Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rider 1 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Canisius 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Iona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Siena 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Fairfield 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Marist 0 1 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac vs. Drexel at Atlantic City, N.J., 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marist at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.

Rider at Temple, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Oakland, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Siena, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s vs. LIU at Brooklyn, N.Y., Noon

Manhattan at Hofstra, Noon

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kent St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Akron 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Toledo 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Buffalo 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Ohio 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Ball St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 6 .455

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60

Friday’s Games

Akron vs. Tulane at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Norfolk St. at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Green Bay at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Wright St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Kent St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ball St. vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
SC State 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Howard 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 12 .077
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

Washington St. 87, Florida A&M 73

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green vs. Norfolk St. at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Wake Forest, Noon

Marist at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.

Coppin St. at Miami, 2 p.m.

SC State at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harvard at Howard, 2 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Drake 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Bradley 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Evansville 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Marshall at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 11 0 1.000
New Mexico 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Utah St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Nevada 1 0 1.000 8 4 .667
UNLV 1 0 1.000 4 8 .333
Boise St. 1 1 .500 6 4 .600
Air Force 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Colorado St. 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Fresno St. 0 2 .000 3 7 .300
San Jose St. 0 2 .000 3 9 .250
Wyoming 0 2 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Utah St. vs. Florida at Sunrise, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Tulsa, O.K., 2:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Denver, 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at UNLV, 3 p.m.

San Diego St. vs. Utah at Los Angeles, C.A., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Nevada at San Francisco, C.A., 12:30 a.m.

Houston Baptist at New Mexico, 2:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 5:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Wagner 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 11 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Navy, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Dartmouth, Noon

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, Noon

Army at Wagner, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) vs. William & Mary at Washington, D.C., 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Murray St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Marshall 90, E. Kentucky 72

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Blue Mountain at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. Duquesne at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Belmont vs. Alabama at Huntsville, A.L., 3:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Austin Peay vs. Alabama St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., Noon

