Blackhawks-Blues Sums

Chicago 0 1 2—3 St. Louis 0 0 4—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Seabrook, CHI, (delay of game), 3:23.

Second Period_1, Chicago, Saad 9 (Gustafsson, Toews), 0:19. Penalties_Carpenter, CHI, (hooking), 1:51; Schenn, STL, (interference), 2:32; St. Louis bench, served by Perron (too many men on the ice), 3:49; Dunn, STL, (slashing), 10:10; Kane, CHI, (tripping), 14:03.

Third Period_2, Chicago, Saad 10 (Toews), 0:30. 3, Chicago, Kane 15 (DeBrincat, Strome), 4:16. 4, St. Louis, Bozak 4 (Thomas), 4:40. 5, St. Louis, Bozak 5 (Thomas), 13:08. 6, St. Louis, de la Rose 2 (O’Reilly), 13:20. 7, St. Louis, Faulk 2 (Thomas), 17:34. Penalties_Faulk, STL, (delay of game), 18:05.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 2-9-11_22. St. Louis 13-14-11_38.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 4; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 6-9-2 (38 shots-34 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 15-6-4 (22-19).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:21.

Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Bryan Pancich.

