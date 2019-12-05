Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blackhawks-Bruins Sums

December 5, 2019 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago 2 0 1 1—4
Boston 0 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Carpenter 1 (Murphy), 18:14 (sh). 2, Chicago, Strome 6 (Kane, Gustafsson), 18:51 (pp). Penalties_Kane, CHI, (hooking), 0:33; Wedin, CHI, (tripping), 16:35; Pastrnak, BOS, (interference), 18:41.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Chicago bench, served by Nylander (too many men on the ice), 0:53; Nylander, CHI, (high sticking), 10:35; Pastrnak, BOS, (roughing), 12:58.

Third Period_3, Chicago, DeBrincat 6 (Strome, de Haan), 0:17. 4, Boston, Nordstrom 3 (McAvoy, Backes), 1:49. 5, Boston, Wagner 2 (Grzelcyk, Kuraly), 15:01 (sh). 6, Boston, Krug 4 (DeBrusk), 17:27. Penalties_Smith, CHI, Major (fighting), 11:46; Moore, BOS, Major (fighting), 11:46; Coyle, BOS, (roughing), 13:40.

Overtime_7, Chicago, Toews 5 (Murphy), 0:54. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-12-10-1_31. Boston 12-10-18_40.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 3; Boston 0 of 4.

Goalies_Chicago, Lehner 6-5-3 (40 shots-37 saves). Boston, Rask 13-2-3 (31-27).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:32.

Referees_Chris Lee, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Steve Barton.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified