Blackhawks-Coyotes Sums

Chicago 0 1 1—2 Arizona 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Arizona, Grabner 7 (Hinostroza, Richardson), 2:56. 2, Arizona, Keller 6 (Hinostroza, Oesterle), 5:03. 3, Arizona, Richardson 1 (Hinostroza, Chychrun), 15:04. Penalties_DeBrincat, CHI, (tripping), 0:10; Chychrun, ARI, (tripping), 10:50; Nylander, CHI, (hooking), 12:08; Smith, CHI, (cross checking), 16:58.

Second Period_4, Chicago, Toews 7 (Gilbert, Kubalik), 6:02. 5, Arizona, Schmaltz 6 (Dvorak), 8:25. Penalties_Schmaltz, ARI, (hooking), 1:38.

Third Period_6, Chicago, Strome 7 (Gustafsson, DeBrincat), 12:58 (pp). 7, Arizona, Keller 7 (Soderberg, Dvorak), 17:53. Penalties_Dach, CHI, (tripping), 5:34; Arizona bench, served by Kessel (too many men on the ice), 12:16.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 10-11-8_29. Arizona 17-10-13_40.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 3; Arizona 0 of 4.

Goalies_Chicago, Lehner 6-6-4 (40 shots-35 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 14-6-2 (29-27).

A_13,150 (17,125). T_2:19.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Mark Shewchyk.

