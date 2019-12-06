Blackhawks-Devils Sum

|Chicago
|Chicago won shootout 3-2.
First Period_1, New Jersey, Hall 5 (Gusev, Vatanen), 13:31 (pp).
Second Period_2, Chicago, DeBrincat 7 (Kane, Strome), 9:35 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Chicago 3 (Toews G, Kane G, DeBrincat NG, Strome NG, Dach G), New Jersey 2 (Gusev G, Boqvist G, Palmieri NG, Hall NG, Hughes NG).
Shots on Goal_Chicago 7-15-5-2_29. New Jersey 10-12-6-2_30.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 2; New Jersey 1 of 4.
Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 6-7-2 (30 shots-29 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 8-8-4 (29-28).
A_15,273 (16,514). T_2:37.
Referees_Francis Charron, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Pierre Racicot.
