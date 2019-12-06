Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blackhawks-Devils Sum

December 6, 2019 10:26 pm
 
Chicago 0 1 0 0—2
New Jersey 1 0 0 0—1
Chicago won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hall 5 (Gusev, Vatanen), 13:31 (pp).

Second Period_2, Chicago, DeBrincat 7 (Kane, Strome), 9:35 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Chicago 3 (Toews G, Kane G, DeBrincat NG, Strome NG, Dach G), New Jersey 2 (Gusev G, Boqvist G, Palmieri NG, Hall NG, Hughes NG).

Shots on Goal_Chicago 7-15-5-2_29. New Jersey 10-12-6-2_30.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 2; New Jersey 1 of 4.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 6-7-2 (30 shots-29 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 8-8-4 (29-28).

A_15,273 (16,514). T_2:37.

Referees_Francis Charron, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Pierre Racicot.

