Blackhawks-Devils Sums

Chicago 0 1 0 0—2 New Jersey 1 0 0 0—1 Chicago won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hall 5 (Gusev, Vatanen), 13:31 (pp). Penalties_Nylander, CHI, (delay of game), 1:19; de Haan, CHI, (interference), 4:21; Gilbert, CHI, Major (fighting), 6:29; Simmonds, NJ, Major (fighting), 6:29; Smith, CHI, (elbowing), 12:30.

Second Period_2, Chicago, DeBrincat 7 (Kane, Strome), 9:35 (pp). Penalties_Vatanen, NJ, (hooking), 8:19.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Palmieri, NJ, (slashing), 4:01; Smith, CHI, (high sticking), 6:16.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Chicago 3 (Toews G, Kane G, DeBrincat NG, Strome NG, Dach G), New Jersey 2 (Gusev G, Boqvist G, Palmieri NG, Hall NG, Hughes NG).

Shots on Goal_Chicago 7-15-5-2_29. New Jersey 10-12-6-2_30.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 2; New Jersey 1 of 4.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 6-7-2 (30 shots-29 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 8-8-4 (29-28).

A_15,273 (16,514). T_2:37.

Referees_Francis Charron, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Pierre Racicot.

