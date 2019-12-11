Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks-Golden Knights Sums

December 11, 2019 12:42 am
 
Chicago 0 0 1—1
Vegas 0 3 2—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Stone, VGK, (interference), 17:46.

Second Period_1, Vegas, R.Smith 13 (Hague, Schmidt), 7:27 (pp). 2, Vegas, Engelland 1 (Tuch), 11:24. 3, Vegas, Karlsson 9 (R.Smith), 19:16 (sh). Penalties_Gilbert, CHI, (hooking), 5:30; Tuch, VGK, (slashing), 18:28.

Third Period_4, Vegas, Pacioretty 11 (Stone), 3:17. 5, Vegas, Reaves 3 (Carrier, Stastny), 12:59. 6, Chicago, Kubalik 8 (Nylander, Boqvist), 19:33 (pp). Penalties_Saad, CHI, (cross checking), 5:48; Zykov, VGK, (interference), 6:07; Stephenson, VGK, (interference), 18:10.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-8-9_29. Vegas 12-16-9_37.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 4; Vegas 1 of 2.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 6-8-2 (37 shots-32 saves). Vegas, Fleury 12-6-2 (29-28).

A_18,319 (17,367). T_2:30.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison.

