Blackmon, North Alabama visit Alabama A&M

North Alabama (5-6) vs. Alabama A&M (2-7)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jamari Blackmon and North Alabama will battle Cameron Alford and Alabama A&M. The sophomore Blackmon has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.4 over his last five games. Alford, a freshman, is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

FRESHMAN QUINTET: Alabama A&M has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Alford, Garrett Hicks, TJ Parham, Cameron Tucker and Jalen Johnson have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Blackmon has connected on 39.4 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Lions are 0-5 when they allow at least 71 points and 5-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Bulldogs are 0-7 when allowing 74 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: North Alabama has lost its last six road games, scoring 62.2 points, while allowing 77 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has made 6.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among SWAC teams.

