Blount lifts NC Central over Christendom College 109-28

December 11, 2019 9:57 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jibri Blount matched his career high with a season-high 31 points plus 12 rebounds as North Carolina Central easily defeated Christendom College 109-28 on Wednesday night.

Kobby Ayetey had 15 points for NC Central (3-8), which broke its four-game losing streak. Mike Melvin added 14 points and six assists. Deven Palmer had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

NC Central posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Crusaders’ 28 points on 23.9 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a NC Central opponent this season. Additionally, the Eagles hit season highs in forced turnovers (47) and steals (26).

NC Central had season highs in total points and first-half points (65).

Joe Dotson had 14 points for the Crusaders. He also had 15 turnovers.

NC Central plays at Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

