Blue Jackets-Capitals Sum

December 9, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Columbus 1 1 3—5
Washington 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 6 (Nyquist, Texier), 3:27.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Murray 2 (Robinson), 6:52.

Third Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 21 (Backstrom, Orlov), 0:40. 4, Columbus, Nash 2 (Wennberg), 6:53. 5, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 7 (Milano, Jones), 10:37. 6, Washington, Backstrom 5 (Kuznetsov, Ovechkin), 17:54. 7, Columbus, Atkinson 7, 18:12.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 20-6-12_38. Washington 6-15-18_39.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 5; Washington 0 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 12-10-1 (39 shots-37 saves). Washington, Holtby 15-3-4 (37-33).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:31.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Trent Knorr.

