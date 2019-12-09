Blue Jackets-Capitals Sums

|Columbus
|1
|1
|3—5
|Washington
|0
|0
|2—2
First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 6 (Nyquist, Texier), 3:27. Penalties_Holtby, WSH, served by Vrana, (tripping), 4:28; Panik, WSH, (charging), 9:19; Foligno, CBJ, (hooking), 9:57.
Second Period_2, Columbus, Murray 2 (Robinson), 6:52. Penalties_Bjorkstrand, CBJ, (interference), 12:26; Dubois, CBJ, (hooking), 15:20; Dowd, WSH, (tripping), 18:31.
Third Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 21 (Backstrom, Orlov), 0:40. 4, Columbus, Nash 2 (Wennberg), 6:53. 5, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 7 (Milano, Jones), 10:37. 6, Washington, Backstrom 5 (Kuznetsov, Ovechkin), 17:54. 7, Columbus, Atkinson 7, 18:12. Penalties_Dowd, WSH, (tripping), 3:28; Wilson, WSH, (interference), 15:09.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 20-6-12_38. Washington 6-15-18_39.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 5; Washington 0 of 3.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 12-10-1 (39 shots-37 saves). Washington, Holtby 15-3-4 (37-33).
A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:31.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Trent Knorr.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.