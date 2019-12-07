Listen Live Sports

Blue Jackets-Panthers Sum

December 7, 2019
 
Columbus 0 0 1—1
Florida 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Florida, Dadonov 11 (Yandle, Barkov), 0:18.

Second Period_2, Florida, Brown 2 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 8:53.

Third Period_3, Florida, Connolly 13 (Hoffman, Yandle), 6:09 (pp). 4, Columbus, Gavrikov 2 (Texier, Anderson), 10:34. 5, Florida, Hoffman 11 (Sceviour), 17:37.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 10-14-10_34. Florida 3-15-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 4.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 0-4-3 (26 shots-23 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 10-6-4 (34-33).

A_11,640 (19,250). T_2:22.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Bryan Pancich.

