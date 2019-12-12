Listen Live Sports

Blue Jackets-Penguins Sum

December 12, 2019 9:38 pm
 
Columbus 0 0 0 0—0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_1, Pittsburgh, Rust 10 (Letang, Guentzel), 3:02 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 6-5-6_17. Pittsburgh 12-6-12-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 12-10-2 (32 shots-31 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 8-5-0 (17-17).

A_18,415 (18,387). T_2:24.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Tony Sericolo.

