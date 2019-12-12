Blue Jackets-Penguins Sum

|Columbus
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_1, Pittsburgh, Rust 10 (Letang, Guentzel), 3:02 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Columbus 6-5-6_17. Pittsburgh 12-6-12-2_32.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.
Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 12-10-2 (32 shots-31 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 8-5-0 (17-17).
A_18,415 (18,387). T_2:24.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Tony Sericolo.
