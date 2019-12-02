Blues-Blackhawks Sums

St. Louis 2 0 2—4 Chicago 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, St. Louis, MacEachern 4 (Dunn), 2:34. 2, St. Louis, Schwartz 8 (Perron, Pietrangelo), 14:22 (pp). Penalties_Schenn, STL, (tripping), 3:53; Kane, CHI, (tripping), 14:08.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Walker, STL, (slashing), 0:21; Toews, CHI, (slashing), 13:52.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Schenn 14 (Schwartz, Walker), 8:56. 4, St. Louis, Bozak 3, 18:11. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-9-11_30. Chicago 10-11-17_38.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 5-1-2 (38 shots-38 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-7-2 (30-26).

A_21,204 (19,717). T_2:17.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, James Tobias.

