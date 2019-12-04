Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues-Penguins Sum

December 4, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
St. Louis 0 0 0—0
Pittsburgh 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Blueger 3 (Pettersson, Tanev), 0:39.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Noesen 1 (Kahun, McCann), 19:20.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Galchenyuk 2 (Lafferty), 4:59.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-14-4_28. Pittsburgh 15-11-7_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Pittsburgh 0 of 5.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 13-5-4 (33 shots-30 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 6-4-0 (28-28).

A_18,411 (18,387). T_2:22.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified