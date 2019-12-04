Blues-Penguins Sum

|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0—0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Blueger 3 (Pettersson, Tanev), 0:39.
Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Noesen 1 (Kahun, McCann), 19:20.
Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Galchenyuk 2 (Lafferty), 4:59.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 10-14-4_28. Pittsburgh 15-11-7_33.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Pittsburgh 0 of 5.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 13-5-4 (33 shots-30 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 6-4-0 (28-28).
A_18,411 (18,387). T_2:22.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Kory Nagy.
