Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bobbitt scores 14 to carry New Mexico St. over UTEP 59-56

December 3, 2019 11:28 pm
 
1 min read
      

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — C.J. Bobbitt posted 14 points, including two free throws with 12.5 seconds left, and New Mexico State knocked UTEP out of the ranks of the unbeaten 59-56 on Tuesday night.

The Miners, who called a timeout with 8.8 seconds to play, got up two 3-point attempts before time ran out.

The Aggies (5-4) did not make a basket in the last 6:03 and UTEP (5-1) didn’t score from the field in the last 5:12 as the teams combined to miss their last 15 shots to go with seven turnovers.

It was the 218th meeting between the schools, now dubbed The Battle of I-10, with UTEP 65-50 in El Paso on Nov. 12 to end NMSU’s nine-game winning streak in the series.

Advertisement

Johnny McCants had 13 points for the Aggies Jabari Rice added 10 points.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bryson Williams had 27 points for the and Souley Boum added 11 points.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Miners with the win. UTEP defeated New Mexico State 65-50 on Nov. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified