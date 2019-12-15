Bogdanovich scores 25 points, Kings rout Warriors 100-79

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 25 points, Buddy Hield added 19 and the Sacramento Kings routed the Golden State Warriors 100-79 on Sunday night.

The Kings won for the fourth time in five games and shook off a disappointing home loss Friday to the lowly New York Knicks.

They shot a season-best 60% from the field and beat the Warriors for just the fourth time in the past 25 games between the teams dating to the 2013-14 season.

Sacramento improved to 12-14, holding Golden State to 39% shooting. The Warriors have lost eight of nine to fall to 5-23.

Golden State was 6 of 25 shots from 3-point and matched its season low for points in a game.

Willie Cauley-Stein, facing his former team, led the Warriors with 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

Sacramento ended all doubt after halftime, outscoring Golden State 28-17 for the third quarter.

The Kings are on a nice roll, Friday’s defeat notwithstanding, and things could get better as point guard De’Aaron Fox appears close to returning from a severely sprained ankle.

With small forward Eric Paschall missing a second consecutive game with hip soreness, the Warriors shuffled things and trotted out their 14th different starting lineup in 28 games.

Damion Lee got the nod at shooting guard — his first career start as a Warrior – and Glenn Robinson III slid back to small forward. Lee gave Golden State a boost with 10 points in the first half, but the Kings led 51-42 at the break.

TIP-INS

Kings: F Marvin Bagley III has played center since returning from a broken thumb two games ago, and coach Luke Walton said he envisions that continuing for the foreseeable future. Walton cited the Kings’ success playing “small-ball” recently, and he thinks Bagley can be more effective in the pick-and-roll at the center spot.

Warriors: Surprisingly, Golden State’s 18 points in the first quarter weren’t a season low for the opening period. That came Oct. 30 with 14 vs. Phoenix. … F Eric Paschall missed his second game in a row with left hip soreness, but coach Steve Kerr anticipates the rookie returning Wednesday against Portland.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Charlotte on Tuesday night,

Warriors: At Portland on Wednesday night.

