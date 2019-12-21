Listen Live Sports

Boise State Bowl History

December 21, 2019 10:53 pm
 
Record: 12-7

Dec. 21, 2019 Las Vegas Bowl — Washington 38, Boise State 7

Dec. 26, 2018 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl — Boise State vs. Boston College, ccd., weather

Dec. 16, 2017 Las Vegas Bowl — Boise State 38, Oregon 28

Dec. 27, 2016 Cactus Bowl — Baylor 31, Boise State 12

Dec. 23, 2015 Poinsettia Bowl — Boise State 55, Northern Illinois 7

Dec. 31, 2014 Fiesta Bowl — Boise State 38, Arizona 30

Dec. 24, 2013 Hawaii Bowl — Oregon State 38, Boise State 23

Dec. 22, 1012 MAACO Bowl — Boise State 28, Washington 26

Dec. 22, 2011 MAACO Bowl — Boise State 56, Arizona State 24

Dec. 22, 2010 MAACO Bowl — Boise State 26, Utah 3

Jan. 4, 2010 Fiesta Bowl — Boise State 17, TCU 10

Dec. 23, 2008 Poinsettia Bowl — TCU 17, Boise State 16

Dec. 23, 2007 Hawaii Bowl — East Carolina 41, Boise State 38

Jan. 1, 2007 Fiesta Bowl — Boise State 43, Oklahoma 42, OT

Dec. 28, 2005 MPC Computers Bowl — Boston College 27, Boise State 21

Dec. 31, 2004 Liberty Bowl — Louisville 44, Boise State 40

Dec. 23, 2003 Fort Worth Bowl — Boise State 34, TCU 31

Dec. 31, 2002 Humanitarian Bowl — Boise State 34, Iowa State 16

Dec. 28, 2000 Humanitarian Bowl — Boise State 38, UTEP 23

Dec. 20, 1999 Humanitarian Bowl — Boise State 34, Louisville 31

