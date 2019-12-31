Boise State looks for home win vs Wyoming

Wyoming (5-9, 0-2) vs. Boise State (9-5, 1-1)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its fifth straight win over Wyoming at Taco Bell Arena. The last victory for the Cowboys at Boise State was a 52-50 win on Jan. 11, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 21.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Cowboys, Hunter Maldonado has averaged 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while Hunter Thompson has put up 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has directly created 49 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. Maldonado has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Wyoming is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 5-4 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

STREAK SCORING: Boise State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is rated second among MWC teams with an average of 80.3 points per game. The Broncos have averaged 84 points per game over their last five games.

