Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston U wins squeaker at Merrimack 69-67 with late 3

December 29, 2019 9:31 pm
 
1 min read
      

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Max Mahoney scored 20 points, Walter Whyte hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining and Boston University held on 69-67 when a Merrimack layup fell off the front of the rim at the buzzer on Sunday night.

Merrimack had a chance to tie, but Justin Hayes’ layup fell off the rim as time expired.

Whyte finished with 16 points for Boston University (6-7), including a trio of 3s. Andrew Petcash added 11 points.

Merrimack took a 65-60 lead with five minutes left on a Devin Jensen 3-pointer. The assist on the play gave Hayes the program’s career assists record with 826. Boston U caught up with a Petcash 3-pointer with 3:27 to go.

Advertisement

After Mikey Watkins hit two free throws putting Merrimack up 67-65, the Terriers scored the last four points. Merrimack missed its last three shots.

Watkins led the Warriors (6-7) with 14 points, Jensen added 11 and Jordan Minor 10. Hayes finished with four points and six assists.

Boston University hosts Lafayette in a Patriot League opener on Thursday. Merrimack begins Northeast Conference play at Sacred Heart on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation