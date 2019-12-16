Listen Live Sports

Boum, Williams send UTEP past N.C. A&T 72-54

December 16, 2019 11:45 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum tied a career-high 26 points and Bryson Williams scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and UTEP beat North Carolina A&T 72-54 on Monday night.

The Miners (7-1) have won all seven of their contests to start the season.

Fred Cleveland Jr.’s three-point play gave the Aggies their first lead of the game at 26-24 with 5:03 before halftime. Williams hit 3-pointer before the Aggies regained the lead with a pair of free throws by Kameron Langley. Boum followed with a 3 to start a 10-1 run to close the half and UTEP cruised from there.

Cleveland led North Carolina A&T (3-8) with 14 points and Ronald Jackson scored 13 with 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

