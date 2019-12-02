Bouyea, San Francisco host ASU

Arizona State (4-2) vs. San Francisco (7-1)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Remy Martin and Arizona State will go up against Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco. Martin has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.4 over his last five games. Bouyea is averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: San Francisco’s Bouyea has averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Jimbo Lull has put up 12.8 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Sun Devils, Martin has averaged 21.7 points and 2.3 steals while Rob Edwards has put up 12.3 points.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 41.9 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: San Francisco has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 91 points while giving up 70.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Dons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Sun Devils. San Francisco has 35 assists on 88 field goals (39.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Arizona State has assists on 16 of 69 field goals (23.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.2 percent of its possessions, which is the sixth-lowest rate in the nation. The San Francisco defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 252nd among Division I teams).

