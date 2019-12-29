Bouyea, San Francisco host Harvard

Harvard (8-4) vs. San Francisco (11-3)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Noah Kirkwood and Harvard will take on Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco. The sophomore Kirkwood is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Bouyea, a junior, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Harvard’s Chris Lewis, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have collectively scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Crimson scoring over the last five games.NOAH IS A FORCE: Kirkwood has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Harvard has scored 76.7 points per game and allowed 68 over its three-game road winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Crimson. San Francisco has 43 assists on 76 field goals (56.6 percent) across its past three games while Harvard has assists on 42 of 87 field goals (48.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a collective unit has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.

