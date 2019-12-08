Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bowie lifts Sam Houston St. past Louisiana Tech 71-68

December 8, 2019
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Chad Bowie had 22 points as Sam Houston State narrowly beat Louisiana Tech 71-68 on Sunday.

Zach Nutall had 18 points for Sam Houston State (5-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kai Mitchell added 15 points.

Amorie Archibald had 20 points for the Bulldogs (6-3). Kalob Ledoux added 15 points and DaQuan Bracey scored 12.

Sam Houston State plays Wiley at home next Sunday. Louisiana Tech matches up against Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

