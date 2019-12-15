Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bowling, McCree lead N. Arizona over Utah Valley 79-73

December 15, 2019 12:20 am
 
< a min read
      

OREM, Utah (AP) — Chris Bowling had 16 points to lead five Northern Arizona players in double figures as the Lumberjacks topped Utah Valley 79-73 on Saturday night.

Ted McCree added 13 points for the Lumberjacks, Cameron Shelton chipped in 12 and Nik Mains and Brooks DeBisschop scored 10 apiece. Shelton also had seven assists and DeBisschop added 11 rebounds.

Casdon Jardine had 17 points for the Wolverines (4-8), who have lost five consecutive games. Isaiah White added 16 points and nine rebounds, Trey Woodbury had 14 points and 10 boards, and Emmanuel Olojakpoke scored 12 points.

Northern Arizona (5-2) plays UC Riverside on the road on Thursday. Utah Valley plays Wyoming on the road on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

U.S. approves end to internment of Japanese Americans