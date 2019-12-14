Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bracey carries Louisiana Tech over Louisiana-Lafayette 77-59

December 14, 2019 7:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

RUSTON, La. (AP) — DaQuan Bracey had a season-high 26 points as Louisiana Tech topped Louisiana-Lafayette 77-59 on Saturday.

Bracey shot 10 for 12 from the field, including 5 of 7 from behind the arc.

Isaiah Crawford had 13 points for Louisiana Tech (7-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Amorie Archibald added 12 points and Mubarak Muhammed grabbed 13 rebounds.

Cedric Russell had 13 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5). Jalen Johnson added 13 points and Dou Gueye had 10 points.

Advertisement

Louisiana Tech plays NC Central at home on Tuesday. Louisiana-Lafayette faces Arkansas State on the road on Wednesday.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated