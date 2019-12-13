Bradley, Cal host St. Mary’s

Saint Mary’s (9-2) vs. Cal (6-4)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Ford and Saint Mary’s will face Matt Bradley and Cal. The senior Ford has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Bradley, a sophomore, is averaging 18 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors. Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Matthias Tass and Tommy Kuhse have collectively accounted for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Ford has connected on 40.6 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 36 over his last five games. He’s also made 74.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Cal is 6-0 when it makes six or more 3-pointers and 0-4 when it falls shy of that mark. Saint Mary’s is 8-0 when it hits at least eight from long range and 1-2 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Cal has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Mary’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the nation. The Cal defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 325th among Division I teams).

