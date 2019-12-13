Bradley faces Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (6-3) vs. Bradley (7-3)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern and Bradley both look to put winning streaks together . Georgia Southern won easily 100-70 over Carver College on Dec. 12. Bradley is coming off a 91-58 win over Maryville (MO) on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 37 percent of all Braves scoring over the last five games.SOLID SMITH: Ike Smith has connected on 35 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Bradley has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 56.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Braves have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Bradley has an assist on 55 of 89 field goals (61.8 percent) across its past three outings while Georgia Southern has assists on 33 of 82 field goals (40.2 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Georgia Southern offense has averaged 77.1 possessions per game, the 11th-most in Division I. Bradley has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68.3 possessions per game (ranked 256th, nationally).

