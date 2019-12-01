Listen Live Sports

Brandon scores 16 to lift Canisius over Mercer 76-66

December 1, 2019 3:19 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Majesty Brandon came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Canisius to a 76-66 win over Mercer on Sunday in the Boca Raton Beach Classic.

Freshman Jacco Fritz also had 16 points, a career-high, for Canisius (4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Malik Johnson added 14 points and seven rebounds.

It was a 67-65 less than 2½ minutes to go but Brandon fed Jalanni White for a dunk and then Fritz grabbed a defensive rebound and was fouled, with his two free throws making it 71-65 with 1:47 remaining. Johnson had two free throws with 35 left to make it a three possession game.

Ethan Stair had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (4-4). Djordje Dimitrijevic added 16 points. Victor Bafutto had 12 points.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

