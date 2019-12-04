Listen Live Sports

Braxton leads St. Francis (Pa.) over Lehigh 77-69

December 4, 2019 10:08 pm
 
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Keith Braxton had 18 points and 10 rebounds to carry St. Francis (Pa.) to a 77-69 win over Lehigh on Wednesday night.

Braxton converted all 10 of his free-throw attempts. He added nine assists.

Myles Thompson had 12 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (4-4).

Jordan Cohen had 22 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. James Karnik added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Reed Fenton had 13 points.

St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against Maryland-Baltimore County on the road on Saturday. Lehigh faces Yale at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

