Brewer leads SE Louisiana past Southern-New Orleans 79-74

December 6, 2019 10:56 pm
 
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Ty Brewer had 27 points plus 12 rebounds as Southeastern Louisiana edged past Southern-New Orleans 79-74 on Friday night. Pape Diop added 25 points for the Lions.

The Lions led 67-58 before SUNO ran off eight consecutive points to trail by one with 4:22 remaining. The Lions responded with their own 8-0 run to lead 75-66 with 37 seconds remaining.

Backup forward Nick Caldwell had 10 points for Southeastern Louisiana (3-6), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Von Julien added six assists.

Isaiah Lewis had 25 points for the Knights. Shadon Green added 11 points and Raymone Lampkin had six rebounds.

Southeastern Louisiana plays at Lamar on Wednesday.

