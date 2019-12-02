Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers part with Travis Shaw, Jimmy Nelson, 3 others

December 2, 2019 10:33 pm
 
1 min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Brewers declined to offer contracts to infielder Travis Shaw, right-hander Jimmy Nelson and three others Monday, making them free agents.

Pitchers Alex Claudio and Junior Guerra and infielder Tyler Saladino were also let go by a Milwaukee club that has parted with a number of key players this offseason.

After catcher Yasmani Grandal left as a free agent for a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox last month, infielder Mike Moustakas agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal with Cincinnati on Monday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Shaw hit 63 homers over the 2017 and ’18 seasons, but the corner infielder slumped last year. Nelson struggled after missing nearly two years following surgery on his right shoulder.

Advertisement

The Brewers and Ben Gamel agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration. The contract includes a team option for 2021 at $2.55 million with no buyout. Shortstop Orlando Arcia also agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Milwaukee projects to save around $15 million in salary in 2020 by cutting the five players.

___

AP Sports Writer Joe Kay in Cincinnati contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified