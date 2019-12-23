Listen Live Sports

Brown, Carter carry Seattle past Long Beach State 79-57

December 23, 2019 8:33 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown had 17 points, eight assists and four steals to lead five Seattle players in double figures as the Redhawks romped past Long Beach State 79-57 on Monday.

Myles Carter added 13 points, Morgan Means chipped in 12, Delante Jones scored 11 and Riley Grigsby had 10 for the Redhawks (7-7). Means also had nine assists and eight rebounds. Brown entered leading the team in scoring at 20.7 points per game.

Seattle forced a season-high 23 turnovers, leading to 28 points.

Joshua Morgan had 11 points, three assists and three blocks for the 49ers (4-10). Chance Hunter added 10 points and six rebounds. LBSU was held to 36% shooting, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range.

Seattle plays Saint Mary’s on the road on Saturday. Long Beach State faces Florida on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

